Town Crier: Clubs

Collectors elect board, meet in January

The Casper Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club wants to wish all of its members and those in the community who attend their shows a safe and happy holiday season, your support throughout the year is greatly appreciated! The Club will not have a regular monthly meeting in December. The next meeting will be on January 16, 2020, 7 p.m., at the WY Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street.

The Club will be electing a new board of directors for 2020, and encourages members to consider running for an office. Your input to help the Club is important. The CACC is also seeking new members; you need not be an antique dealer to join. The Club sponsors flea markets and antique shows throughout the year and donates to local non-profit organizations in our community and to museums throughout the state.

Join Historical Society

If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.