Town Crier: Clubs

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

Railroaders set open house

The Central Wyoming Model Railroaders announce this year’s open house to start off the National Model Railroad month on Nov. 5. We will have our doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5, at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 7. Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center Street right here in Casper. Follow Center Street north past the ex-Roosevelt School building. Go across the speed bump and if you end up in the River you went ½ block too far.