Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Banquet canceled
The Natrona County Historical Society annual banquet, set for May 28, has been canceled. Future events to be determined.
OCAC cruises
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is a group of car hobbyists. There are members in all age groups with cars from the early 1900s to current models. Members are car enthusiasts who restore, rebuild, repair, modify and drive their vehicles. Club members do not condone racing, burn outs, reckless or offensive driving habits on any public roadway. Club cruises, which are not on Saturdays, consist of anywhere from 10 to 30 cars on a usual night. The group takes historical cruises, scenic cruises, neighborhood cruises and just plain cruises driving around. If you see a bunch of cars coming down the street on an off-cruise night, wave and smile knowing that members are having fun. Most of them will probably smile back and wave.
Elks fishing derby in June
Casper Elks Fishing Derby is June 19, 20, and 21 at Alcova Lake, first shelter past the Marina. Tickets are $25. Fun starts at noon on Friday, June 19, and ends at noon on June 21. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 20, to participate in the Derby. Friday night dinner TBD with a separate charge of $10. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don't participate in the Derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $10. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids are $10, which includes hot dogs. Dance to GTO on Saturday night. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information call 234-4839.
No Better Breathers in May or June
The Better Breathers regretfully have cancelled the May and June meetings due to the COVID 19. Group leaders hope a meeting can take place in July, which will be announced in the Town Crier.
Designed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers is a support group for patients with chronic lung diseases and their caregivers. It offers tools and encouragement for managing COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, asthma, lung cancer and other chronic lung disorders. It is locally facilitated by the NERD Health and Wellness Center.
The Better Breathers meets on the fourth Thursday of every month and offers presentations on exercise, breathing techniques, supplemental oxygen and general medication education, among other topics.
Toastmaster clubs meeting online
The Casper Toastmasters Clubs have transitioned to ZOOM meetings, and alll are invited. Virtual meetings have proved to be both productive and fun. Let Toastmasters help you give voice to your potential. Toastmasters can give you the skills you need to effectively communicate whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can develop your communication and leadership skills and open a world of possibilities. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing self-paced program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org.
Local contacts to check out or join a ZOOM Meeting are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m. Jennifer, 258-0572;
Pioneer Toastmasters, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 12:15 to 1 p.m. Angela, 277-2793;
Pathfinder Toastmasters, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tom, 262-3655.
Chamber banquet to October
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its decision to reschedule its 117th Annual Awards Banquet presented by Black Hills Energy and the Excellence in the Workplace Workshop. The dinner is rescheduled for October 14, 2020 and the workshop is scheduled for October 15, 2020.
If you have ordered tickets for the original date, those tickets will be honored for October 14 and October 15. If you are unable to make the new date, a full refund will be given.
For the latest information on the Annual Dinner, Excellence in the Workplace Workshop or any other information, please visit www.casperwyoming.org.
No Studebaker activity
The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has suspended all meetings and activities until further notice. If you have questions regarding the club, contact president Bruce Berst at 267-8370.
German family history ideas
For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.
Until we can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org), and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.
Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children, and conduct village business in German, and their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on Facebook.
Did you know that “Pennsylvania Dutch” is actually “Pennsylvania German?” The German word for German is “Deutsch,” which created the confusion. The language they still speak in Pennsylvania today is a very old version of a dialect that was spoken long ago in the Rhineland Palatinate when these ancestors emigrated.
What interesting information can you find to share?
In the meantime, Alles Gute!
Retired teachers cancel breakfast
The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.
All Elks events canceled
Effective immediately, all events, including private member business meetings, etc., have been canceled at the Casper Elks Lodge until further notice. The lodge remains open so that the secretary, treasurer and bar manager may carry out their duties. The secretary will continue to maintain regular office hours so that members may attend to business at hand. All dining and bar availability is closed.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
New address for Bosom Buddies
Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has relocated with Windblown Fibers to Market Square downtown The volunteer knitting group continues in its mission to support breast cancer survivors by providing knitted bosoms that are soft, washable and lightweight at no charge to the recipient. Custom knitted chemo caps can also be requested to suit any age or gender. A rainbow of colors await! The group appreciates having a home with Windblown Fibers at their new location, and can be contacted there at 337-3900 or through the Facebook page, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming.
