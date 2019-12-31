Town Crier: Clubs

Quilts of Valor every Wednesday
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor, “Crossroads Quilters,” meets at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center, 1831 E. 4th Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is a nonprofit organization that awards “Quilts of Valor” to local military service members and veterans who have served the country and have been touched by war regardless of the conflict, declared war or otherwise in which they served. QOV’s are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. If you have served or know of someone who has served and has not received a QOV or if you have questions, please contact Linda Tackett at 253-0110 or 235-6535 or Jan Whitney at 237-7709.
Lodge closures
The Casper Elks Lodge is closed today.
Learn to cross country ski
The Casper Nordic Club is offering Mangus Ski League lessons for all ages, child and adult, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sundays, from January 5 through February 2. The program will run for five consecutive Sundays in a row.
Classes start promptly at 1:30 p.m. and organizers advise arriving early for best parking and time to gear up.
Registration forms are available at Mountain Sports, Zeelos, 42 Degrees North and the Nordic Trail Center. Also available is online registration, http://bit.ly/2BTcV1U. Late on-site registration is available before the first class, Jan. 5 from 11-1 p.m. A $5 late fee will be added.
Look for updated information on the Casper Nordic Club Facebook page.
Required are ski passes, (available at the lodge, ski stores and the Natrona County Roads, Parks, and Bridges office, 538 SW Wyoming Blvd, Mills), and a signed Risk and Release Form, available with registration form.
Fees: Nordic Club members $100 for first person; $80 additional family member/s. Nordic Club membership included with lesson fees.
Questions: Call Tori at 259-9299.
Marine Corps League meets Jan. 8
Marine Corps League will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, in the library of the Casper Elks Lodge. Questions: Gary 237-7864.
Collectors elect board, meet in January
The Casper Antique Collector’s and Vintage Club wants to wish all of its members and those in the community who attend their shows a safe and happy holiday season, your support throughout the year is greatly appreciated! The Club will not have a regular monthly meeting in December. The next meeting will be on January 16, 2020, 7 p.m., at the WY Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street.
The Club will be electing a new board of directors for 2020, and encourages members to consider running for an office. Your input to help the Club is important. The CACC is also seeking new members; you need not be an antique dealer to join. The Club sponsors flea markets and antique shows throughout the year and donates to local non-profit organizations in our community and to museums throughout the state.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming’s past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
Stammtisch plans winter schedule
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events:
German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Come try their great selection of locally brewed beers or a soft drink. And food can be purchased there from Mouthful, including burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Finally, Wind City Sweets & Treats offers handmade pretzels with sauce as well as a delicious variety of dessert items. Please join at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on January 16, February 20, March 19, April 16 and May 21.