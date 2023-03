Casper Chapter of Wyoming Archaeologists meets

The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Chase Mahan will be our speaker, and his presentation is entitled: The Weathering and Scavenging of Keratin at the Wold Bison Jump, Johnson County, Wyoming. Mr. Mahan is an instructor, doctoral student and North American archaeologist, whose dissertation research explores the quarrying behavior and lithic procurement strategies of Paleoindians in the Red Desert of the Continental Divide Basin. He has a Master’s degree from the University of Wyoming and currently resides in San Diego, California, where he is an instructor and Assistant Director for the Center of Teaching and Learning at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.

Edness Kimball Wilkins topic of Audubon Program

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park (known by most simply as EKW) located near one of the most populous cities in Wyoming, is very popular among outdoor enthusiasts. Audubon members flock there for birding opportunities, as well as a good place for an outdoor walk. Carlo Migliaccio is the superintendent at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park and will be our guest speaker this March.

Users of EKW have no doubt seen changes in the last few years, from the removal of Russian Olive trees to the staging of pre-fab overnight cabins. Carlo reports that they are in the process of completing several projects started last year, and have a few others in the queue, which they are hoping to complete before December of this year. Plans are to complete several conservation-oriented projects, including renovations and replanting in Betty’s Garden, replanting along the river, and the construction of a pollinator garden near the Mountain View shelter. There are also several recreational projects in the works, including the completion and opening of the overnight cabin facilities, archery range, and installation of lifejacket stands along the pond. Carlo’s presentation will address the details of these projects, along with a brief history of the park, and a discussion of longer term plans for conservation and improvement.

To learn more about EKW, come to the Murie Audubon free talk on March 9 at 7 p.m., at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, at 4205 Fort Caspar Road.

Wyoming Democrats outline party organization

On Saturday, March 11, the Natrona County Democratic Issues Forum will feature two highly respected state Democrats. State Chair Joe Barbuto and Natrona County Chair Debbie Bovee will address key issues, basic organization, finding and assisting good candidates, and the grassroot organization of the Party.

Joe is a fifth generation Wyoming native and has been active in Democratic politics in the Equality State for many years. In November of 2008 Joe was elected as the youngest member of the State Legislature. He was chosen to serve as House Minority Caucus Chairman and was twice named Legislator of the Year by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association. Joe was elected to serve as the State Chairman in 2017.

Debbie Bovee is also a lifelong Wyoming Democrat, and a former State Legislator. She comes from a union family and is a lifelong member of the Teachers Union. Debbie is currently a member of the State Board of Education and also Chair of the Iris Clubhouse. Debbie will brief the group on the importance of precinct committee persons.

A $20 charge, including tax and gratuity, for a buffet lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Ramkota Inn. Announcements begin at 12:15 and the program begins at 12:30. The Forum welcomes all to the luncheon and/or program. If you are not on the Forum’s calling tree, please RSVP to Shauna at 307-277-1345 by Wednesday, March 8.

Wyoming Artists’ Association post-COVID revival

The Wyoming Artists’ Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25.

COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA’s past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.

The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet.

To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.

‘HAWG’ Derby thank you and winners

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club would like to express their sincere gratitude to our sponsors and participants for their continued support in making the 34th Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby happen this year. Mother Nature did not make things easy for any us this past week. A huge shout out to the Natrona County Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s department for keeping the road cleared and allowing people to get to the Pathfinder Road for us to even have our derby. We still managed to pull off a tournament with lots of prizes, raffles, fish, fun and great food provided by Salena’s Eats and Treats from Rawlins.

34th Annual ‘HAWG’ Derby winners

First place: $1,000.00 — Robert Dilsaver, 5.73 BRT

Second place: $750.00 — Tyler Bryson, 5.59 BRT

Third place: $500.00 — Brandon Campbell, 4.56 RBT

Fourth place: $250.00 — Darbi Westmer, 4.37 RBT

Youth division

First place: $100.00 — Easton Thomas, 3.64 RBT

Second place: $50.00 — Laralei Grende, 3.61 RBT

Third place: $25.00 — Tait Porter, 3.42 RBT

Largest walleye

Angela Vigil, 1.33

Windy City Striders races

The Windy City Striders are pleased to announce that our Winter Series is in full swing with our final two “heart-warming” races coming up. The schedule is as follows:

Race 5: March 18 (5K and 10K) at David Street Station – Please note the change in the start time. Race starts at 10:30 a.m. Same day registration starts at 10 a.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Company.

Start and finish line on Yellowstone Street on North side of David Street Station in front of the Lyric

Pre-registration and packet pick up at David Street Station ice skate rental booth, Friday, March 17, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – All BIBS must be picked up on Friday night.

On line registration closes at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.

After this race, celebrate at Black Tooth Brewing Company and pick up your Winter Series finish items.

Registration for a single race is $10 for members and $15 for standard registration.

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more.

Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

What’s new at the CWMRA?

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association held its Annual Business Meeting Saturday, Jan. 7. We now have a new President in the form of Phil Coutu. The Treasurer and Secretary were retained for another term.

We still meet at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We will attempt to hold and Operating Session every quarter at the Clubhouse. We will convert the double track loop HO Scale layout to a single track point to point model railroad with work sheets and dispatcher. We do invite interested engineers to participate with us. We will arrange for those new to the system to be part of a two person crew to avoid difficulties with our geography.

We plan to partner with Casper College and their OLLI Program in June with a primer on Model Railroading.

We still offer a service on older models that should let them be run for some time. We even have some items for barter or purchase.

Remodeling of the N Scale Railroad continues to progress and the HO layout is receiving attention to some details. The O Scale layout is still operable for the three tracks: three rail track, two rail scale track and the On30 line.

We now have some help with our web page and Facebook page. So, check us out.

For more information call: Harry at 235-4950, Phil at 916-693-3650 or Homer at 266-6439.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show on March 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. All booth spaces have been filled by more than 50 vendors, and will include antiques, coins, tools, guns/ammo., camping items, crafts, jewelry, books and art, comic books and trading cards, clothing items, home-baked food items, and much more. Something for everyone!! Admission is $2.50, children under 12 with an adult are free. Please plan to attend this event! We invite all visitors for the High School 1A-2A Basketball Tournament to stop by. Show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits in our community.

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Please plan to support the March 4 and 5 Super Flea and Collectibles Show!