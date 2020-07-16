Town Crier: Clubs
Town Crier: Clubs

  Updated
Candidates in the park

Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join an evening of Politics in the Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Events will open at 4:30 p.m. each Monday. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like.

Monday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, Senate races and coroner start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 3, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, State Senate race start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables.

; Monday, August 10, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, City Council races start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables.

