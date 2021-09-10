Town Crier: Clubs

The Casper Photography Association will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, 7:15 p.m. at the Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. Use the back entrance. Other than a meeting place, which we greatly appreciate, the Casper Photography Association is not affiliated with the Casper Adventist Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.

The program will feature Dennis Davis as our guest speaker. He will be presenting his book, Wyoming — Perspectives, ‘a small town with long streets’. He will include a short video, photos, and information on how the book was created. The book came out in September of 2019 after four and a half years of research. It will be available for sale and signing.

Mr. Davis has worked as a photographer and reporter for the Gillette News-Record, the Casper Star-Tribune and the Powell Tribune. His freelance photo credits include the New York Times, the Washington Post and the London Economist. He taught journalism and photography at Northwest College in Powell for 15 years.

The purpose of the Casper Photography Association is to further members’ knowledge and enjoyment of photography by sharing important concepts, new developments and personal experiences and by encouraging participation in group photographic activities.

Updated Toastmasters information