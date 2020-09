Town Crier: Clubs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clubs

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at the Casper Elks Lodge at 6 p.m. for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.

Steak at the Elks Sept. 25

Friday Night Feed Steak and fixins, serving from 6 to 7 p.m. or until gone. Cost is TBD. No discounts for children. Members, significant other only. For more information call 234-4839.

Republican women meet Sept. 29