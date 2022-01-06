Town Crier: Clubs

Weekend events at Elks

This weekend (Jan. 6-9), the Lodge will be hosting the Wyoming Elks Association Mid-Winter Meeting. Elks from around the state will be coming to Casper to conduct the business of the association. This does cause a few changes around the Lodge for the weekend.

Here are some things to know:

1) The bar will be open and available to our membership; however....

2) There will be no Happy Hour this weekend.

3) The bar kitchen will be closed this weekend. (No Lunch Special, etc.)

With the hosting of the convention, there are a few extra meals happening around the Lodge, and we invite our members to join us!

Friday: Lunch -- Taco Bar, noon (Lounge)

Dinner -- Chicken Cordon Bleu, 6 p.m. (Ballroom) There is also an auction fundraiser.

Saturday: Lunch -- Pulled Pork

All Prices TBA

If you have some time this weekend, we can always use some volunteers to help with registration, room resets, cleaning, serving food, bar-backing, and more! You can also come and visit with other Brothers and Sisters from the other Lodges around the state.

We appreciate everyone's help and understanding.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We have returned to our Clubhouse now. For 2022 our hours of attendance will be Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The is no admittance fee and we have some wide aisles along with step stools for better views for the younger set.

Everyone is invited to bring their own locomotive and run it around the system or run one of our trains. We will be happy to demonstrate how the real railroads operate.

We are presently making up an inventory of our stock and some may be available to purchase. We continue to accept donations of all kinds and if it doesn’t fit into our scheme we will find a home for it.

We are also continuing the remodeling of portions of the layouts. As you visit you may get ideas on how to perform your own modifications on your own layout. You may even be prompted to join the Club. We do have an open enrollment policy.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. For the time being we will still have last year’s Officers: Nathan Lange as President 307-258-7869, Harry Buhler as Treasurer 307-235-4950 and Homer Whitlock as Secretary 307-266-6439.

Dance at VFW

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled Machelle Holloway to DJ the dance at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from 6 to 9 on Saturday, Jan. 8! Bring some goodies for the potluck held about 7:30, if you want to. Fee for the dance is $6. Please don’t come, if you are ill.

Gun club hosts meat shoot

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday Jan. 7, from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067

Antique club sets events

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its first general meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street, at 7 p.m. Members and interested visitors are invited to attend. Following the business meeting, a presentation on Barbie dolls will be made by Kathy Dilgarde.

The CACC is working on its Super Flea and Collectibles Show to be held on March 5 and 6 at the Natrona County Fairgrounds.

Proceeds are used to support Wyoming museums and local non-profits. Put the date on your calendar!

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers; new members are welcome.

Funds are raised by sponsoring three Super Flea and Collectible shows in March, May, and October.

The hard work and dedication of club members and the dealers who participate in the shows, along with the patrons who pass through the doors make these donations possible. New club members and dealers are always welcome. The Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center.

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center.

Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Casper doll collector club at Senior Center

The doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St.

New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

U

pdated Toastmasters info

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell

Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 10, April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

