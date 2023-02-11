‘HAWG’ Derby thank you

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club would like to express their sincere gratitude to our sponsors and participants for their continued support in making the 34th Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby happen this year. Mother Nature did not make things easy for any us this past week. A huge shout out to the Natrona County Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s department for keeping the road cleared and allowing people to get to the Pathfinder Road for us to even have our derby. We still managed to pull off a tournament with lots of prizes, raffles, fish, fun and great food provided by Salena’s Eats and Treats from Rawlins.

Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters

Smith RV Sales

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports

Black Gold Services

Laser Tech/Centennial Classic Arms

Custom Fiberglass

Bloedorn Lumber

Oil City Beer Company

B & H Rig & Tong Sales

Curb Appeal Painting

Casper Mini Storage

Wyoming Hunters & Fisherman

River Rock Dental

Hideaway Bar and Package Liquor

Homax Oil Sales

WYOMS

RE/MAX The Group-Todd Kittel

Sunset Grill

Paradise Valley Liquor

Sloane’s General Store and The Inn at Alcova

Franks’ Butcher Shop

Riverside Mobile Home Court

Recycled Eyez Walleye Guides

Peak Asset Managers

MC Construction

GW Mechanical

Casper Marine and Recreation

Coldwell Bankers and Real Estate

Advanced Auto Parts

NORCO

Driven Power Sports & Marine

Carol Samet

Stacy Faigle, Eye Candy, Friends Salon

The Skin Studio/Amanda Watson

Enchanted Glamour/Kira Hamilton

Lee Brennon Charles Home Market

Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club

Shelby Klus and Farmasi Makeup

Casper Star-Tribune

Steve Frame Band with Casper Dance Club

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled The Steve Frame band to play on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from 6 to 9 p.m.! Fee is $6. So bring some goodies for the potluck held about 7, if you wish.

Please don’t come if you are ill.

Casper chapter of Wyoming Archaeologists Meets

The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Since our meeting was canceled for the past two months due to inclement weather, we have once again rescheduled Leilani DeClue as our speaker. Her presentation is entitled: The Historic Bishop Home. Ms. DeClue is an adjunct teacher of Anthropology at Casper College and winner of the 2022 Garth Shanklin Adjunct Faculty Teaching Excellence Award. She is also the Manager/Director of the Historic Bishop Home Museum. Her main archaeological interest is in the evolution, preservation, and maintenance of historic standing buildings, and in her role at the Historic Bishop House Museum, she trains interns from the Casper College Museum/ Gallery Studies program with collections-related projects resulting in exhibitions.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.

Red Hatters luncheon

The Red Hatters luncheon for February will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 at Wyoming Ale Works 5900 E 2nd St. Our Hostess are Judy Boyer and Pat Anderson.

Please call Deanna Archibald at 234-8670 to make your reservations.

Democratic Women’s Forum sponsors talk

Serious changes in the US political scene will be the topic of a talk Saturday, Feb. 11 in a public event in Casper.

Erich Frankland, a faculty member at Casper College, will give a talk titled “The Changing Nature of U.S. Politics: Authoritarianism, Disenchantment, Polarization & Suppression.”

“All of these trends threaten the continued health of American democracy,” Frankland says. “Although these trends are not new factors in American politics, they seem to be building upon each other and intertwining to such a degree that they should be of concern for all Americans and for other supporters of democracy around the world.”

Frankland teaches in the Department of Political, Historical and Legal Studies at Casper College, and is adjunct faculty with the University of Wyoming in Political Science and International Studies. An award-winning educator, he has been widely published and directs the Casper Committee on Foreign Relations – and is also a junior high school cross-country and track coach.

Frankland’s talk will take place at noon Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Ramkota Inn. The discussion is sponsored by the Democratic Women’s Forum, which welcomes everyone interested in attending, regardless of gender or political affiliation.

Buffet luncheon is served in the Ramkota’s dining room at noon, for $20 including tax and gratuity. People may also attend without having lunch.

Reservations for the luncheon should be made by Wednesday Feb. 8 by calling Shauna at 237-9300.

For further information, please contact Cherie Schoonover, 258-7681.

Windy City Striders races

The Windy City Striders are pleased to announce that our Winter Series is in full swing with four more “heart-warming” races coming up. The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 18 (4 miles) at Engelhart Law, 340 W. B Street

March 4 (5 miles) at the YMCA

March 18 (5K and 10K) at David Street Station

For all races, same day registration 8 a.m. and ends at 8:50 a.m.

All races start at 9 a.m.

Our first race was a challenging two-mile run that took place on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at SNAP Fitness, 2135 E. 12th Street with almost 100 participants.

If you do not register for the ENTIRE series, you will not be guaranteed a finisher item. You save $5 by registering for the entire series vs. registering individually for each of the five races. Online registration for the series closed at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and in person registration for the series closed Saturday, Feb. 4. You do have the option to register for each race individually.

If you run all five races, but registered for each individually, you ARE NOT guaranteed a finish item.

The registration fee for the five-race series is $45 for members, $70 for standard registration.

Registration for a single race is $10 for members and $15 for standard registration.

Be sure to stick around after you run. We will have a raffle with lots of goodies from our wonderful sponsors—Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, 42 Degree North, Gear Up and Get Out There, The Bourgeois Pig, and more!

Registration for Feb. 18 5K Race and rest of series: www.raceentry.com.

Elks father daughter dance

Father Daughter Dinner and Dance on Feb. 25! Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.

Music by Good Times Only!! If you don’t have a daughter, borrow one and come on down to the Elk’s Lodge for dinner, dancing and door prizes and get your picture taken!!

Tickets are Fathers $10.00, Daughters 14 & up $9.00 & 8 to 13 $8.00 and 7 & under are Free. Sign up at the bar ASAP! For more information call 234-4839.

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more.

Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show on March 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. All booth spaces have been filled by more than 50 vendors, and will include antiques, coins, tools, guns/ammo., camping items, crafts, jewelry, books and art, comic books and trading cards, clothing items, home-baked food items, and much more. Something for everyone!! Admission is $2.50, children under 12 with an adult are free. Please plan to attend this event! We invite all visitors for the High School 1A-2A Basketball Tournament to stop by. Show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits in our community.

The Club’s next general meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Senior Center, on Third Street in Casper, at 7 p.m. The program will consist of members showing one of their favorite collectibles or antiques; a “Show and Tell” with questions from the audience. No general meeting will be held in March.

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Please plan to support the March 4 and 5 Super Flea and Collectibles Show!

What’s new at the CWMRA?

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association held its Annual Business Meeting Saturday, Jan. 7. We now have a new President in the form of Phil Coutu. The Treasurer and Secretary were retained for another term.

We still meet at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We will attempt to hold and Operating Session every quarter beginning Feb. 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse. We will convert the double track loop HO Scale layout to a single track point to point model railroad with work sheets and dispatcher. We do invite interested engineers to participate with us. We will arrange for those new to the system to be part of a two person crew to avoid difficulties with our geography.

We plan to partner with Casper College and their OLLI Program in June with a primer on Model Railroading.

We still offer a service on older models that should let them be run for some time. We even have some items for barter or purchase.

Remodeling of the N Scale Railroad continues to progress and the HO layout is receiving attention to some details. The O Scale layout is still operable for the three tracks: three rail track, two rail scale track and the On30 line.

We now have some help with our web page and Facebook page. So, check us out.

For more information call: Harry at 235-4950, Phil at 916-693-3650 or Homer at 266-6439.