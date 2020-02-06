Town Crier: Clubs

The club will be sponsoring the Super Flea on March 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please plan to attend at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. It’s a great time to shop for that special item.

Father Daughter Feb. 29

Father Daughter Dinner and Dance at the Casper Elks Lodge is Feb. 29. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. Music by Good Times Only. If you don't have a daughter, borrow one and come down for dinner, dancing and door prizes and get your picture taken. Tickets are fathers, $10; daughters 14 & up, $9; 8 to 13 $8, and 7 and under are free. Sign up at the bar ASAP. For more information call 234-4839.

Join Historical Society

If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.