Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Fundraiser dinner at Elks

October is Elk National Foundation Month. Please Join us in an ENF Fundraiser Dinner October 10, 2020 at 6 p.m.We will only be doing 80 racks of baby back ribs this year because of COVID-19. There is a sign up sheet at the bar. Once you sign up, you cannot add people. You will have to do a new reservation. There will only be 50 seats in the dinning room and 30 seats in the lounge. If you would like a rack to go, please let Wes know. Cost is $16 for half rack, $21 for a full rack and all the fixings. ENF Fundraiser dinner is prepared by Wes Stull and Casper volunteers. Please sign up at the bar for reservations. Members, significant other. For more information, call Beth at 262-9077 or 234-4839.