Town Crier: Clubs

Rotary hears from Brian Schimpf
On Monday, Sept. 20, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Brian Schimpf from the USS Midway Museum as the digital speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. Schimpf will be joining us virtually via Zoom from his home in San Diego. For members unable to attend in person, they can join via Zoom, as well. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
The USS Midway Museum is one of the top attractions in San Diego. This presentation will describe some key characteristics of the ship and the people who served aboard her; including what life was like aboard during her forty-seven years of service. Schimpf will spend some time talking about the history of the Midway, including how it came to be a floating museum in San Diego.
Brian Schimpf grew up in Pennsylvania and entered the United States Air Force after completing his college studies. He served at Hanscom AFB outside of Boston, Massachusetts. After leaving the Air Force he embarked on a career in computer software development. After Brian and his wife Cindy retired in 2015 they moved to San Diego. Brian has been a docent at the USS Midway Museum since 2016.
Join Rotary for lunch to learn more about our speaker and this unique military museum.
Red Hatters luncheon set
Red Hatters luncheon is Sept. 22, at Silver Fox, 3422 Energy Lane, at 11:30. They have the same menu for us the fried chicken, Cobb salad or the chicken salad sandwich on a croissant with a cup of soup.
Our Hostesses are Faye Borron, Donna Jones and Lois Claymore. Please call Faye at 307-315-1842 or Donna at 307-235-1148 to make your reservations. Hope to see everyone there.
Caps 4 Kids changes meeting time
The next meeting of Caps 4 Kids has a change of time. Please note that we will gather at 10:00 at the Senior Center (1831 East 4th Street) on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Please bring all of the stocking caps you have knit or crocheted up to now. We will sort them according to size and prepare them for delivery to the charities and schools that have requested caps.
Please call the Center 307-265-4678 if you have questions and they will put you in contact with one of our crafters for additional information.
We appreciate all who have donated yarn for this project. The caps we create help to keep kids of all ages (2 to 102!) warm in the upcoming winter. We welcome any of you who enjoy knitting or crocheting to join us the 4th Wednesday of each month to stitch and chat. We do not meet during November or December because of the holidays. So plan to get a supply of yarn to keep your hands busy during the upcoming months.
Kiwanis packing breakfasts for needy families
This week the Kiwanis Club of Casper, alongside many supporting agencies, will be packing a make at home pancake breakfast to include: Pancake mix, syrup, and shelf stable milk, to be delivered to 800 needy families in the Casper area.
The mission of the Kiwanis Club of Casper is to serve the children of Casper. That means helping them directly with funds to pay for KEY Camp, scholarships to Casper College, and a host of other opportunities. We also want to give back in ways that help to feed the needy, especially in times like these.
With the generous support of Smith’s, The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, The McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, First Interstate Bank, Lenhart Mason & Associates, Richard R Tempest CLU, Casper Star Tribune, Kiwanis Club members and the community, we are able to feed 800 needy families. We will be packing bags on Thursday, Sept, 16 at Wyoming Food for Thought and delivering to those less fortunate via the Wyoming Food for Thought program.
Support the Iris Clubhouse at Thankful Thursday
Come join in the fun at the Beacon Club at 5 p.m., Sept. 30 and support adults with mental illness. We will auction off handmade furniture, date night baskets, wellness gift cards, sporting events, and a whole lot more!
The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults with mental illness. For more information, please visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.
Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor
Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.
Updated Toastmasters information
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
- Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.
Casper Garden Club meetings set
Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.
German Stammtisch meets monthly
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.