Town Crier: Clubs

The mission of the Kiwanis Club of Casper is to serve the children of Casper. That means helping them directly with funds to pay for KEY Camp, scholarships to Casper College, and a host of other opportunities. We also want to give back in ways that help to feed the needy, especially in times like these.

With the generous support of Smith’s, The Wyoming Hunger Initiative, The McMurry Foundation, Wyoming Food for Thought Project, First Interstate Bank, Lenhart Mason & Associates, Richard R Tempest CLU, Casper Star Tribune, Kiwanis Club members and the community, we are able to feed 800 needy families. We will be packing bags on Thursday, Sept, 16 at Wyoming Food for Thought and delivering to those less fortunate via the Wyoming Food for Thought program.

Support the Iris Clubhouse at Thankful Thursday

Come join in the fun at the Beacon Club at 5 p.m., Sept. 30 and support adults with mental illness. We will auction off handmade furniture, date night baskets, wellness gift cards, sporting events, and a whole lot more!

The Iris Clubhouse is a working community for adults with mental illness. For more information, please visit irisclubhouse.org or call 307-333-2507.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor