Town Crier: Clubs

If you have ordered tickets for the original date, those tickets will be honored for October 14 and October 15. If you are unable to make the new date, a full refund will be given.

Compassionate Friends cancels picnic

The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Compassionate Friends, a non-profit self-help support organization for parents who are grieving the death of a child of any age and from any cause, has thought it prudent and appropriate to cancel tje annual potluck picnic scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Edness K Wilkins State Park. This is due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Natrona County and for the safety of members. The park is open so please feel free to go there anytime to walk along the river and view the plaques, benches and trees placed in memory of children lost. The closest parking lot to walk and see the memory area is the Wildlife Viewing Area. Depending on circumstances, members may check into holding a “virtual” meeting on September 2, 2020. Please take care, and be safe. Gail, 267-4023, Sheila, 237-0735.

