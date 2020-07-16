Town Crier: Clubs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Retired teachers cancel breakfast

The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.

Candidates in the park

Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join an evening of Politics in the Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Events will open at 4:30 p.m. each Monday. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like.

Monday, July 27, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, Senate races and coroner start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 3, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, State Senate race start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables; Monday, August 10, 5:30 p.m. monthly meeting, City Council races start at 4:30 p.m. with food and candidate tables.

OCAC cruises