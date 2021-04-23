Town Crier: Clubs

The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.

The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.

The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.

Get ready for Super Flea May 1-2

A Super Flea Market will take place the weekend of May 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC). Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free. Vendors will offer a variety of new and used items, food items, and new vendors have joined the show! There should be something for everyone! Please plan to attend and support the local club.

Funds raised at the Super Flea are used to support WY museums and other local non-profit organizations.