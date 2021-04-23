Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Republican women meet April 27
Natrona County Republican Women's monthly meeting for April is 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, at the Ramkota. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County senators and legislators with a legislative update. We are splitting it up between April 27 and May 11 to allow more time for elected officials to speak, as well as time for questions. Both meetings will be in the evening to allow more members to participate.
Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday April 23 by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40-55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.
When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.
Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.
OCAC Cars & Coffee starts May 1
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Get ready for Super Flea May 1-2
A Super Flea Market will take place the weekend of May 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building, sponsored by the Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC). Admission is $2.50, children under 12 are free. Vendors will offer a variety of new and used items, food items, and new vendors have joined the show! There should be something for everyone! Please plan to attend and support the local club.
Funds raised at the Super Flea are used to support WY museums and other local non-profit organizations.
The CACC welcomes new members. Monthly meetings are scheduled to resume starting May 20 (Thursday) at the Casper Senior Center at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.
Any person interested in vintage items, restoration, collectibles of any kind, “history of the past”, or assisting with club sponsored shows is invited to join.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.
Statewide meeting set May 1
The 2021 annual meeting of the Wyoming Society of Mayflower Descendants will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 1, in Thermopolis, at the Hot Springs Library, 344 Arapahoe St.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced "Pathways" program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.