Town Crier: Clubs

Rotary hears community greenhouse

Is your diet benefitting from fresh local produce? Studies show that 90 percent of Wyoming adults don’t eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables, while 80 percent don’t eat enough fruit. That’s why Casper Community Greenhouse was founded, with the mission of offering food education resources as well as affordable local produce to residents of Casper. The greenhouse believes that a community garden can unite residents in an effort to improve health within the community.

Studebaker group meets April 17

The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has not held a meeting for several months due to the pandemic. We are pleased to announce that the club will meet in April. The meeting will be held here in Casper at the Yellowstone Garage at 1 p.m., on April 17. Following lunch, on your own, there will be a short business meeting starting with the election of officers. Following the meeting,by tradition, we will have our Christmas party with a gift exchange, ($20 limit ) Ladies bring a gift wrapped and marked “LADIES” and the men likewise for the men. Following the meeting, Bruce Berst will lead a guided tour of the National Historic Trails Center. We have been granted special permission for this tour. You need not own a Studebaker to be a member or guest of this club, just have an appreciation of the particular brand. If you have questions you may call Bruce at 267-8370.