Town Crier: Clubs

Rotary hears community greenhouse
On Monday, April 12, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome LeeAnn Miller, executive director of the Casper Community Greenhouse, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
The Casper Community Greenhouse Project’s mission is to produce fresh and healthy local food for the Casper community in a way that educates and fosters community involvement.
Is your diet benefitting from fresh local produce? Studies show that 90 percent of Wyoming adults don’t eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables, while 80 percent don’t eat enough fruit. That’s why Casper Community Greenhouse was founded, with the mission of offering food education resources as well as affordable local produce to residents of Casper. The greenhouse believes that a community garden can unite residents in an effort to improve health within the community.
Studebaker group meets April 17
The Studebaker Drivers Club of Wyoming has not held a meeting for several months due to the pandemic. We are pleased to announce that the club will meet in April. The meeting will be held here in Casper at the Yellowstone Garage at 1 p.m., on April 17. Following lunch, on your own, there will be a short business meeting starting with the election of officers. Following the meeting,by tradition, we will have our Christmas party with a gift exchange, ($20 limit ) Ladies bring a gift wrapped and marked “LADIES” and the men likewise for the men. Following the meeting, Bruce Berst will lead a guided tour of the National Historic Trails Center. We have been granted special permission for this tour. You need not own a Studebaker to be a member or guest of this club, just have an appreciation of the particular brand. If you have questions you may call Bruce at 267-8370.
Mule deer banquet April 24
The Mule Deer Foundation annual banquet, Central Wyoming Chapter, is April 24 at The Hangar in Bar Nunn. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets available at https://muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Casper-Wy-Banquet-2021-47606, or call 247-0246.
Come celebrate mule deer conservation, habitat improvement and our hunting heritage with the Central Wyoming Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation. We will have lots of raffles and games to win numerous firearms, other great prizes. We will also have many items up for grabs in both a silent and a live auction. All proceeds will directly benefit mule deer conservation and our great hunting heritage.
History buffs hold spring banquet
After a long COVID hiatus, the Natrona County Historical Society is making plans to resume meetings and programs. Please come to celebrate spring and hear about the plans. The annual banquet will be held on Thursday, April 22 at the Casper Country Club. Social time will be at 5:30 with a Southwestern Fajita Buffet served at 6 p.m. Reservations need to be made ahead, with a check for $28 per person received by April 15. Call Becky at 259-3350 for more information.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Barbara Mueller on “The Brinkerhoff — A VIP Retreat in Grand Teton National Park.” This is a little-known historic lodge with a very interesting history and members look forward to welcoming Barbara and her husband, Ed.
OCAC Cars & Coffee starts May 1
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
Club plans Super Flea for May
The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) has made every effort to survive the COVID pandemic, so members can continue to participate in and support the community and state of Wyoming. The club was “on hold” for most of 2020.
The CACC is planning a Super Flea Market for May 1 and 2, 2021, at the fairgrounds Industrial Building. For dealer information, please contact Chris or Dan at 234-2308 if you are interested in having a booth. The public is encourage to attend, COVID measures will be in place.
The board recently mailed a newsletter and membership form. If you did not receive one, and would like one, please send a request to P.O. Box 785, Casper, WY 82602 or call Ruth at 235-3141. The club is always seeking new members and/or dealers.
Regular monthly CACC meetings have not yet resumed. The club is working hard to make this happen. The club normally meets once a month to conduct business, have a guest speaker, and refreshments. Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration, or “history of the past” is invited to join the club. Reminder to current members, 2021 dues are now due and can be mailed to P O Box 785, Casper, WY 82602. Annual dues are $10 for singles and $15 per couple.
We send our sincere sympathy to members, families, and friends who have been affected by COVID, as some longtime club members have passed away during the past year.
The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers, and donates proceeds to Wyoming museums and other local non-profit organizations.