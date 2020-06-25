Town Crier: Clubs

Candidates hosted in park

Natrona County Republican Women and the Natrona County Republican Party would like to invite any registered voter to join us for an evening of Politics in the Park to help inform the voters as they prepare to vote in the upcoming primary. Event will open at 4:30 p.m., each Monday. will be doing a series of these events leading up to the primary, starting with county commissioner candidates, Monday, June 29, at 5:30 p.m. Republican county commissioner candidates are invited to be on stage at the Washington Park Band Shell. Candidates will speak and answer a variety of questions. There will be a table to submit questions at each event. Candidates will have an area to set up tables to meet voters, hand out signs, literature or whatever they would like. Papa Lombardi’s Smoke House and 307 Tacos will be there this Monday, June 29.