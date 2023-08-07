GEO wives fall brunch

The Casper Geo Wives (Geologists Wives) will hold their Fall Brunch Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. It will be held at The Casper Country Club. The cost of the brunch is $17.00. Our yearly membership dues are $15.00. Please bring separate checks for the Brunch and the dues made out to GEO Wives.

The brunch starts off our year reconnecting with old friends and making new acquaintances. We sign up for our activities including bridge, gourmet, cribbage, and other fun activities.

The GEO Wives have a monthly luncheon with programs. The WGA, The SPE and The GEO Wives also host a Christmas party. For our February luncheon we invite our significant others to join us. We have some great programs lined up for the year: Fall Membership Brunch, Fashions Crossroads-Fall Fashion Show, Artcore—Caroyn Deuel, Christmas Celebration and fiddler, Olive Oil and Vinegar Pairing – Vita Sana Olive Oil Co., Meteorite Storm: 280-Million-Year-Old WY Impact Site—Kent Sundell, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute—OLLI, 70th Anniversary Tea and Harpist, All Property Auctions – Larry Forsberg.

Our membership qualifications have changed: Membership shall be comprised of a) paid women members of the Wyoming Geological Association (WGA) or b) wives of paid members of the WGA or c) women geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or d) wives of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or e) widows of geoscientists, energy professionals or mining engineers or f) women family members of energy related professionals. Any active member who has met the above criteria and is subsequently divorced may continue as a member.

If you are eligible, we welcome new members and would like to have you join us for a good time. If you would like a reservation for the Fall Brunch on Sept. 12 or if you would like more information, please call Joanie at 267-7431.

Doll collectors meet

Calling all doll enthusiasts! The Casper Doll Collectors Club meets on the second Saturday of each month. We meet at the Casper Senior Center at 2:00 p.m. Our next meeting will be Aug. 12 and we’ll be finalizing our plans for the upcoming “Treasures in the Attic” Doll Show and Sale. We still need helpers/volunteers for set-up, ticket sales etc. Clear your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 19, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., go to the Best Western Downtown, 123 West E St. Admission is $5.00, but an hour or two of helping out, will get you in free! Please contact Club President Kathy Dilgarde at 970-222-7884 or Secretary Nancy Gerlock at 307-277-8991 to sign up!

Pioneer association picnic

The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct their Summer Picnic on Sunday Aug. 6, at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds at the Pioneer Church area. The luncheon will be potluck beginning at noon. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Bottled water will be provided. Contact Vaughn Cronin at 251-1466 for more information.

Shrine Club annual Wing Ding

Do you love chicken wings and beer?!

The fifth annual Casper Shrine Club Wing Ding will be on Aug. 26 and is open to the public.

The Wing Ding will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will be followed by the Chicken Wing Eating Contest at 2:30 p.m.

There will be lots of different wing varieties for you to enjoy, beer, drinks, fun, games for everyone and the famous Chicken S#*t Bingo!

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $6 for children under 12.

Location is the Casper Shine Club behind the Sunrise Shopping Center at 39th and Coffman Streets.

Mark your calendars now for and join us for a great day of fun and wings!

For tickets, or further info, call Greg at 259-5818.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there. This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman. Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023!

We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it. We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you. Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.