Town Crier: Clubs

Historical Society meets

The Natrona County Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. The program will be presented by Cindy Bower, who has been teaching classes on “Leaving a Legacy of Stories” in Central Wyoming as well as in online workshops, for several years. She will give ideas on how to pass on priceless memories, so bring a notepad and pencil to help you jot down ideas!

Future programs and plans for the summer trek will also be discussed. The meeting should be out by about 8:00 p.m.

Guests are always welcome!

NARFE meeting Tuesday

Casper Chapter #358 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) will have a Business Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at noon. After lunch in the eating area, the meeting will be held in the meeting room at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 East 4th Street, Casper.

This will be a meeting to discuss election of new officers. If no one runs for office, the chapter will discuss what to do next.

Steve Frame Band at VFW

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled the Steve Frame Band to play at the VFW on Sat., Jan. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.! Fee is $6. and there will be a potluck about 7 so bring some goodies, if you wish. The address is 1800 Bryan Stock Trail.

Windy City Striders Winter Run Series is set

It is time for the Casper Windy City Striders Annual Winter Race Series. Hardy runners are invited to participate in the three-race series. Each race will increase in distance.

The first race will be a 5K starting at the Tate Pumphouse on Jan. 29. Day of registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Pumphouse. Check-in ends at 8:45 and the race beings at 9 a.m.

Save money and register for all three races by January 29th and receive a 2022 Winter Series commemorative item. Entering all three races at once saves $5 off either the member or non-member price for all three races

We will place orders after the first race, so make sure to sign up for the entire series if you want one!

The second race will be a 4-miler on Feb. 19 at the YMCA (Yes. We will be running up the Mountain Road Trail)

The third race will be “The Run for the Green” 5k/10k at David St Station on March 19.

All races begin at 9 a.m.

Don't forget to sign up for 2022 membership! Save money on all club races, and get a 2022 membership item.

PFLAG sets meeting

Please join us Saturday, Jan. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stage III to help the Casper PFLAG chapter start the new year. We are reaching out to friends, families, allies, and members of the LGBTQ+ community to help us build new partnerships and programs for the Casper community.

PFLAG is the first and largest national organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LBGTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies.

For more information or to be added to our mailing list, please send an email to: CasperPflag@gmail.com.

Antique club sets events

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) recently donated more than $10,000 to museums across the State of Wyoming and local organizations. One of the Club’s goals is to preserve the local, state, and regional Western history for future generations, and believes our museums play a big role in serving this mission.

Funds are raised by sponsoring three Super Flea and Collectible shows in March, May, and October. The next show will be held March 5 and 6 at the Natrona County Fairgrounds.

The hard work and dedication of club members and the dealers who participate in the shows, along with the patrons who pass through the doors make these donations possible. New club members and dealers are always welcome. The Club meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Casper Senior Center.

The CACC will be having its Christmas dinner this month, in lieu of a general membership meeting. Members, if you haven’t signed up for the dinner, please call Carol at 259-3242.

The CACC would like to wish all citizens of Casper a Merry Christmas and best wishes and happy collecting in 2022! We appreciate your support! The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We have returned to our Clubhouse now. For 2022 our hours of attendance will be Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The is no admittance fee and we have some wide aisles along with step stools for better views for the younger set.

Everyone is invited to bring their own locomotive and run it around the system or run one of our trains. We will be happy to demonstrate how the real railroads operate.

We are presently making up an inventory of our stock and some may be available to purchase. We continue to accept donations of all kinds and if it doesn’t fit into our scheme we will find a home for it.

We are also continuing the remodeling of portions of the layouts. As you visit you may get ideas on how to perform your own modifications on your own layout. You may even be prompted to join the Club. We do have an open enrollment policy.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. For the time being we will still have last year’s Officers: Nathan Lange as President 307-258-7869, Harry Buhler as Treasurer 307-235-4950 and Homer Whitlock as Secretary 307-266-6439.

Caps 4 Kids

The major holidays are a memory, and we can return to our usual schedule of meeting for Caps 4 Kids. Therefore, plan to attend on Wednesday, January 26th. We meet at the Senior Center 1831 East 4th Street in Casper. We start around 12:30 or 1:00 and knit and crochet as long as our schedules permit.

We have received new donations of yarn. Come and select colors you like to work with. A few patterns are available for your use.

Please call the Senior Center at 307-265-4678 if you need more information. Hope to see you there!

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Dec. 9, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 10, April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Casper doll collector club at Senior Center

The doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St.

New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

Updated Toastmasters info

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell

Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

