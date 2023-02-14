Genealogy society meets

Natrona County Genealogy Society will be having a workshop to continue last month’s presentation Ellis Island: If Walls Could Talk on Feb. 16 at the Natrona County Library in the Crawford Room at 6:30 p.m. Please bring your laptop, IPad, Kindle, or a USB thumb drive and a few of your ancestors names the immigrated into the U.S.

Ellis Island was a symbol of hope, promise, and freedom. Forty percent of our ancestors came thru the gates of Castle Island or Ellis Island. Join us and find out all kinds of information on your ancestors.

‘HAWG’ Derby thank you and winners

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club would like to express their sincere gratitude to our sponsors and participants for their continued support in making the 34th Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby happen this year. Mother Nature did not make things easy for any us this past week. A huge shout out to the Natrona County Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s department for keeping the road cleared and allowing people to get to the Pathfinder Road for us to even have our derby. We still managed to pull off a tournament with lots of prizes, raffles, fish, fun and great food provided by Salena’s Eats and Treats from Rawlins.

Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters

Smith RV Sales

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports

Black Gold Services

Laser Tech/Centennial Classic Arms

Custom Fiberglass

Bloedorn Lumber

Oil City Beer Company

B & H Rig & Tong Sales

Curb Appeal Painting

Casper Mini Storage

Wyoming Hunters & Fisherman

River Rock Dental

Hideaway Bar and Package Liquor

Homax Oil Sales

WYOMS

RE/MAX The Group-Todd Kittel

Sunset Grill

Paradise Valley Liquor

Sloane’s General Store and The Inn at Alcova

Franks’ Butcher Shop

Riverside Mobile Home Court

Recycled Eyez Walleye Guides

Peak Asset Managers

MC Construction

GW Mechanical

Casper Marine and Recreation

Coldwell Bankers and Real Estate

Advanced Auto Parts

NORCO

Driven Power Sports & Marine

Carol Samet

Stacy Faigle, Eye Candy, Friends Salon

The Skin Studio/Amanda Watson

Enchanted Glamour/Kira Hamilton

Lee Brennon Charles Home Market

Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club

Shelby Klus and Farmasi Makeup

Casper Star-Tribune

34th Annual 'HAWG' Derby winners

First place: $1,000.00 -- Robert Dilsaver, 5.73 BRT

Second place: $750.00 -- Tyler Bryson, 5.59 BRT

Third place: $500.00 -- Brandon Campbell, 4.56 RBT

Fourth place: $250.00 -- Darbi Westmer, 4.37 RBT

Youth division

First place: $100.00 -- Easton Thomas, 3.64 RBT

Second place: $50.00 -- Laralei Grende, 3.61 RBT

Third place: $25.00 -- Tait Porter, 3.42 RBT

Largest walleye

Angela Vigil, 1.33

Windy City Striders races

The Windy City Striders are pleased to announce that our Winter Series is in full swing with four more “heart-warming” races coming up. The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 18 (4 miles) at Engelhart Law, 340 W. B Street

March 4 (5 miles) at the YMCA

March 18 (5K and 10K) at David Street Station

For all races, same day registration 8 a.m. and ends at 8:50 a.m.

All races start at 9 a.m.

Our first race was a challenging two-mile run that took place on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at SNAP Fitness, 2135 E. 12th Street with almost 100 participants.

If you do not register for the ENTIRE series, you will not be guaranteed a finisher item. You save $5 by registering for the entire series vs. registering individually for each of the five races. Online registration for the series closed at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and in person registration for the series closed Saturday, Feb. 4. You do have the option to register for each race individually.

If you run all five races, but registered for each individually, you ARE NOT guaranteed a finish item.

The registration fee for the five-race series is $45 for members, $70 for standard registration.

Registration for a single race is $10 for members and $15 for standard registration.

Be sure to stick around after you run. We will have a raffle with lots of goodies from our wonderful sponsors — Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, 42 Degrees North, Gear Up and Get Out There, The Bourgeois Pig, and more!

Registration for Feb. 18 5K Race and rest of series: www.raceentry.com.

Elks father daughter dance

Father Daughter Dinner and Dance on Feb. 25! Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.

Music by Good Times Only!! If you don’t have a daughter, borrow one and come on down to the Elk’s Lodge for dinner, dancing and door prizes and get your picture taken!!

Tickets are Fathers $10.00, Daughters 14 & up $9.00 & 8 to 13 $8.00 and 7 & under are Free. Sign up at the bar ASAP! For more information call 234-4839.

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more.

Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show on March 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. All booth spaces have been filled by more than 50 vendors, and will include antiques, coins, tools, guns/ammo., camping items, crafts, jewelry, books and art, comic books and trading cards, clothing items, home-baked food items, and much more. Something for everyone!! Admission is $2.50, children under 12 with an adult are free. Please plan to attend this event! We invite all visitors for the High School 1A-2A Basketball Tournament to stop by. Show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits in our community.

The Club’s next general meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Senior Center, on Third Street in Casper, at 7 p.m. The program will consist of members showing one of their favorite collectibles or antiques; a “Show and Tell” with questions from the audience. No general meeting will be held in March.

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Please plan to support the March 4 and 5 Super Flea and Collectibles Show!

What’s new at the CWMRA?

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association held its Annual Business Meeting Saturday, Jan. 7. We now have a new President in the form of Phil Coutu. The Treasurer and Secretary were retained for another term.

We still meet at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We will attempt to hold and Operating Session every quarter beginning Feb. 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse. We will convert the double track loop HO Scale layout to a single track point to point model railroad with work sheets and dispatcher. We do invite interested engineers to participate with us. We will arrange for those new to the system to be part of a two person crew to avoid difficulties with our geography.

We plan to partner with Casper College and their OLLI Program in June with a primer on Model Railroading.

We still offer a service on older models that should let them be run for some time. We even have some items for barter or purchase.

Remodeling of the N Scale Railroad continues to progress and the HO layout is receiving attention to some details. The O Scale layout is still operable for the three tracks: three rail track, two rail scale track and the On30 line.

We now have some help with our web page and Facebook page. So, check us out.

For more information call: Harry at 235-4950, Phil at 916-693-3650 or Homer at 266-6439.