Town Crier: Clubs

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts has started on Mondays at the Casper Elks Lodge at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available.

German family history ideas

For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.

Until we can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org) and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.

Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children and conduct village business in German. Their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on Facebook.