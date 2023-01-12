Town Crier: Clubs

Windy City Striders races

The Windy City Striders are pleased to announce that our Winter Series is back in its full glory in 2023 with five races on Jan. 21 (2 miles), Feb. 4 (5K), Feb. 18 (4 miles), March 4 (5 miles) and March 18(5K and 10K).

The first race will be a two-mile run taking place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at SNAP Fitness, 2135 E. 12th Street. The race will start at 9 a.m. with in person registration beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at 8:50 a.m. It is a challenging hilly course to kick of our series. Please see route description below.

Sign up for the whole series by the second race on Feb. 4 to get a 2023 Winter Series Finisher item. If you do not register for the ENTIRE series, you will not be guaranteed a finisher item. You save $5 by registering for the entire series vs. registering individually for each of the five races.

Online registration for the first race individually will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Online registration for the series will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and in person registration for the series will close Saturday, Feb. 4.

You do have the option to register for each race individually, but if you have any thoughts of running multiple in the series, we recommend that you sign up for the whole series by Feb. 4 to guarantee a finisher item. If you run all five races, but registered for each individually, you ARE NOT guaranteed a finish item.

The registration fee for the five-race series is $45 for members, $70 for standard registration. Registration for a single race is $10 for members and $15 for standard registration.

Be sure to stick around after you run. We will have a raffle with lots of goodies from our wonderful sponsors - Bush-Wells Sporting Goods, 42 Degree North, Gear Up and Get Out There, The Bourgeois Pig, and more!

Route description for Jan. 21 2-mile race

Start in the SNAP parking lot (exact point adjusted based on conditions) and head South on Beverly to 21st Street, then turn East on 21st to the turn-around which just before Missouri Ave and return to SNAP on the same course.

Please be aware that we will not be able to stop traffic per city regulations and there will be traffic on the streets. Runners will need to stay on the sidewalks and observe traffic at road crossings. We will have volunteers at crossing to assist runners, but they cannot stop traffic for you to cross the streets.

Antique club general meeting

The Club’s next general meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Senior Center, on Third Street in Casper, at 7 p.m. The program will consist of members showing one of their favorite collectibles or antiques; a “Show and Tell” with questions from the audience. No general meeting will be held in March.

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show on March 4 and 5, 2023, at the Industrial Building. Contracts for dealers/vendors have been mailed. If you are interested in more information, please call Ruth at 235-3141. Antiques and collectibles are encouraged, as well as flea market items. Show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits. Space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Admission is $2.50. Plan to attend this event!

In wrapping up the Club’s 2022 year of activities, the CACC donated $10,800 to 36 museums across the State in support of preserving the local, state, and regional Western history for future generations. We thank all Club members and community members who made this possible.

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Please plan to support the March 4 & 5 Super Flea and Collectibles Show!

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: Feb. 9, March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

What's new at the CWMRA?

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association held its Annual Business Meeting Saturday, Jan. 7. We now have a new President in the form of Phil Coutu. The Treasurer and Secretary were retained for another term.

We still meet at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We will attempt to hold and Operating Session every quarter beginning Feb. 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse. We will convert the double track loop HO Scale layout to a single track point to point model railroad with work sheets and dispatcher. We do invite interested engineers to participate with us. We will arrange for those new to the system to be part of a two person crew to avoid difficulties with our geography.

We plan to partner with Casper College and their OLLI Program in June with a primer on Model Railroading.

We still offer a service on older models that should let them be run for some time. We even have some items for barter or purchase.

Remodeling of the N Scale Railroad continues to progress and the HO layout is receiving attention to some details. The O Scale layout is still operable for the three tracks: three rail track, two rail scale track and the On30 line.

We now have some help with our web page and Facebook page. So, check us out.

For more information call: Harry at 235-4950, Phil at 916-693-3650 or Homer at 266-6439.

Genealogy society meets

Natrona County Genealogy Society is pleased to bring you Tamara Hallo presenting; Ellis Island: If Walls Could Talk on Jan. 19, at the Natrona County Library at 6:30 p.m.

Ellis Island is a symbol of hope, promise, and freedom. Over 12 million people stood within the main building’s walls as they were herded, questioned, and processed, knowing that freedom was just a few steps away. Employees worked diligently to process, feed, aid, examine and nurse immigrants as well keep the whole operation running smoothly. Take a trip back in time and discover what a typical day at Ellis Island was like, what our ancestors would have experienced, and the records created that documented a person’s journey to America.

If you are not a member of NCGS you will need to stop by the library and get your zoom log-in number from Carrie. Please log-in by 6:15 p.m. Out meetings are from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.