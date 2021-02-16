Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs

Father Daughter Dinner

Father Daughter Dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge is Saturday, Feb. 27. No dance due to COVID. Keep the attendance streaks alive and bring your daughters down for dinner. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. If you don't have a daughter, borrow one and come for dinner, door prizes and get your picture taken. Tickets are fathers $10, daughters 14 & up $9, daughters 8 to 13 are $8 and 7 and under are free. Sign up at the Bar ASAP. For more information call 234-4839.

Model railroad clubhouse open

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.

We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.