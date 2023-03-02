Casper Chapter of Wyoming Archaeologists meets

The monthly meeting of the Casper Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society is on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center at 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Chase Mahan will be our speaker, and his presentation is entitled: The Weathering and Scavenging of Keratin at the Wold Bison Jump, Johnson County, Wyoming. Mr. Mahan is an instructor, doctoral student and North American archaeologist, whose dissertation research explores the quarrying behavior and lithic procurement strategies of Paleoindians in the Red Desert of the Continental Divide Basin. He has a Master’s degree from the University of Wyoming and currently resides in San Diego, California, where he is an instructor and Assistant Director for the Center of Teaching and Learning at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Visitors and new members are welcome. Please contact Mavis Greer, Chapter President, at mavis@greerservices.com if you have any questions.

Edness Kimball Wilkins topic of Audubon Program

Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park (known by most simply as EKW) located near one of the most populous cities in Wyoming, is very popular among outdoor enthusiasts. Audubon members flock there for birding opportunities, as well as a good place for an outdoor walk. Carlo Migliaccio is the superintendent at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park and will be our guest speaker this March

Users of EKW have no doubt seen changes in the last few years, from the removal of Russian Olive trees to the staging of pre-fab overnight cabins. Carlo reports that they are in the process of completing several projects started last year, and have a few others in the queue, which they are hoping to complete before December of this year. Plans are to complete several conservation-oriented projects, including renovations and replanting in Betty’s Garden, replanting along the river, and the construction of a pollinator garden near the Mountain View shelter. There are also several recreational projects in the works, including the completion and opening of the overnight cabin facilities, archery range, and installation of lifejacket stands along the pond. Carlo’s presentation will address the details of these projects, along with a brief history of the park, and a discussion of longer term plans for conservation and improvement.

To learn more about EKW, come to the Murie Audubon free talk on March 9 at 7 p.m., at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, at 4205 Fort Caspar Road.

Wyoming Democrats outline party organization

On Saturday, March 11, the Natrona County Democratic Issues Forum will feature two highly respected state Democrats. State Chair Joe Barbuto and Natrona County Chair Debbie Bovee will address key issues, basic organization, finding and assisting good candidates, and the grassroot organization of the Party.

Joe is a fifth generation Wyoming native and has been active in Democratic politics in the Equality State for many years. In November of 2008 Joe was elected as the youngest member of the State Legislature. He was chosen to serve as House Minority Caucus Chairman and was twice named Legislator of the Year by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association. Joe was elected to serve as the State Chairman in 2017.

Debbie Bovee is also a lifelong Wyoming Democrat, and a former State Legislator. She comes from a union family and is a lifelong member of the Teachers Union. Debbie is currently a member of the State Board of Education and also Chair of the Iris Clubhouse. Debbie will brief the group on the importance of precinct committee persons.

A $20 charge, including tax and gratuity, for a buffet lunch will be served at 12 noon at the Ramkota Inn. Announcements begin at 12:15 and the program begins at 12:30. The Forum welcomes all to the luncheon and/or program. If you are not on the Forum’s calling tree, please RSVP to Shauna at 307-277-1345 by Wednesday, March 8.

Gun club hosts meat shoot

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday March 3 from 5 to 10 p.m., $6 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067