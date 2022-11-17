Town Crier: Clubs

Republican women meet

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting, Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel (formerly the Clarion/Parkway Plaza) Dinner space is limited to 40-45 spots, unless more RSVPs are received. The cost is $25 per person and includes dinner.

When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women!

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 307-258-5936.

Reservations are due Friday, Nov. 18 by 5 p.m. please.

Model railroaders at clubhouse

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association members will continue to be at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. during our regular days and hours of operation through the balance of November: Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Fridays 7:00 to 10:00 p.m., and Saturdays 12 to 4:00 p.m.

During December we will be at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center at 1501 N. Poplar on Thursdays- Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and “play” with the trains. We will have raffle items and some “swap” items as well.

In January we will return to the Clubhouse and hold our Annual Business Meeting on the Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m. We will also be using our regular days and hours of operations. We will continue our additions/remodeling of layouts. We still offer service on your items and we still find homes for equipment and memorabilia. There is no fee for what we do but we do accept donations.

As you enter our doors please notice the new lights and mural in the entryway. You will see new scenery and trackage here and there. We look forward to seeing you.

Gun club hosts meat shoot

Sunday, Nov. 20 Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a general meeting at 10:00 a.m., followed by a meat shoot at 12:00.

Cost is $6 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper. Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees. Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Dec. 8 (includes a sing-a-long of traditional German Christmas carols). When the weather is nice, we prefer to sit outdoors on the patio/deck, so please look for us there first.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

Margo Perry 307-265-3696

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462. The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.