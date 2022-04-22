Town Crier: Clubs

Planning for ‘Cruizin with the Oldies’

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is finalizing plans for the 2022 “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Day weekend car show on Sunday, May 29. This is the 21st anniversary of Casper’s premier car show. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles – classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports, rat rods and trucks. Auto enthusiasts who are 25 years old and younger can compete in a class of their own.

The OCAC car show will be held at Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. Show hours for spectators are 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Antelope Park is family friendly with numerous activities for the young ones. Food trucks, music, face painting, a planned visit by our Life Flight helicopter, and more will be on site in addition to an expected 300 show cars. There is no admission charge for spectators.

Early car show registration by mail is underway now. The registration form is available at www.cruizinwiththeoldies.com. In person registration the weekend of the event will be inside the Yellowstone Garage building. Registration hours are Friday, May 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Packets with car show documents for those who registered by mail will be available for pickup and also at the show entrance on Sunday May 29th. There will be NO registration on Sunday May 29th.

Early registration is very much encouraged. Those who register prior to May 20 are eligible to win one of five $100 cash awards that will be presented during the car show awards ceremony.

We ask show cars to arrive in Bar Nunn on May 29 by going north on Antelope Drive from Salt Creek Highway to the marked entrance to the show site. Traffic directors will be present. Spectators are asked to travel north on Salt Creek Highway to Sunset Blvd and use the two grassy areas between Prairie Lane and Palomino Avenue for parking. Please do NOT park in the church parking lot on the south side of Sunset Blvd. Additionally, please do NOT park along Antelope Drive in the Town of Bar Nunn.

The Memorial Day weekend festivities begin Friday, May 27 with four special dealer hosted shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are presented by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Casper for all Mopar vehicles, White’s Mountain Motors for all GM vehicles & GM powered vehicles, and Honda of Casper for imports and tuners of all makes. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites at each dealer.

On Saturday, May 28, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome all makes and models of cars to be displayed for this informal cruise-in on the district streets from 7 am to 4 pm. Spectators are encouraged to enjoy the several hundred vehicles on display. Food and music will be on site throughout the day.

Watch the OCAC car show website (www.cruizinwiththeoldies.com) and the OCAC Facebook page for additional information and any schedule updates.

For further information contact Mark Pitts, Event Coordinator, 307-337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc

Thank you for your support! We look forward to seeing you on Memorial Day weekend 2022!

Doll collectors club sets meetings

The Casper Doll Collectors Club will be meeting on Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 4th St. This is an organization for people with an interest in collecting dolls or doll related toys with participation in and service to our club and its charities. For information call Janet Field 234-4044

OCAC Cars & Coffee

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce the upcoming 2022 Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings.

The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8:00 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your “show car” for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of the area’s pride and joy vehicles.

The support of City Brew eastside for facilitating these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated – as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.

The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 7 and run through Saturday, Sept. 24. For information, contact Ken Lantta, KDL@vcn.com, 307-267-2181.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) is celebrating its 50th year being active in Casper, and providing financial support of Wyoming museums and other non-profits by sponsoring Super Flea Markets and Antique Shows.

The Club’s next Super Flea Market will be on May 7 and 8 at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. Contracts have been provided to vendors. If you are interested in participating, please contact Ruth at 235-3141. Mark your calendar to attend this show!

Rick Young, with the Fort Caspar Museum, will make a presentation on the Historic Downtown Casper Addition being planned at the museum. The program will be presented on April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street during the Club’s general meeting.

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Meat shoot at gun club

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot Friday, May 6 from 5 to 10 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. Call 307-235-8067 for information.

Lions club pancake festival

The Casper Mtn Lions Club is having it’s annual Pancake Festival on Saturday, May 7 at the Mills Communty Center from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. All the pancakes and sausage you can eat for only $5.00, children 12 and under eat free. All proceeds go to support the Braille Trail on Casper Mountain., the Lions Club Eye Glasses program, our two annual scholarships at Casper College, and other community projects. Any questions call Bryon at 307-315-7074. The Casper Mountain Lions thanks you for your past, present, and future support!

Studebaker club meets

The April meeting of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers club will be held April 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper. Following lunch, there will be a brief business meeting. The business meeting will consist of the election of officers for 2022, as well putting the final touches to our agenda of times and places for this year’s activities. The Studebaker Drivers Club is the World’s largest car club. One need not own a Studebaker to attend a meeting or be a member of the club. R.S.V.P. to Bruce or for more information 307-267-8370.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor.

We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

Murie Audubon meeting

This month at the Murie Audubon meeting we will learn about how torrent ducks (Merganetta armata) live at high altitudes in the Andes of South America. This presentation will help us understand these riverine specialist ducks, and the methodology used to capture them alive. We will also learn about their history: when and how torrent ducks occupied the Andes, their behaviors (diving, feeding, and reproduction), their population abundance, and their morphological and physiological adaptations to the extreme conditions that they live in, such as high elevation, low temperatures, and hypoxia.

Our guest speaker, Dr. Alza-Leon, is an ecologist, working in evolutionary biology. He works as a full-time instructor at Casper College and as an associated researcher to the Centro de Ornitología y Biodiversidad in Peru. He spent more than twenty years working in the field in Peru, and other countries in South America and in the Antarctic Peninsula. He began his career as an undergraduate in 1995, working in different research and monitoring projects. Later, in 2012, he started in the Ph.D. program at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, and finished at the University of Miami, Florida. During that time, he moved to Casper in 2017 to start his family, and worked as a zoology adjunct instructor for the University of Wyoming at Casper.

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Historical society dinner

The spring dinner of the Natrona County Historical Society and OCTA will be held on Thursday, April 28 at the Casper Country Club. The social time will begin at 5:30 and a buffet dinner will be served at 6:00. The price is $31.50 each. Randy Hein will present the program, “Historic Architects of Casper.”

Reservations need to be made with a check to Becky by Friday, April 22. For more information, call Becky at 259-3350. Guests are welcome.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462.

The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. Reach President Kurt Brown at 307-235-4950, Treasurer Harry Buhler at 307-235-4950 and Secretary Homer Whitlock at 307-266-6439.

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper.

Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees.

Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

