Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Quilts of Valor every Wednesday
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor, "Crossroads Quilters," meets at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center, 1831 E. 4th Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is a nonprofit organization that awards "Quilts of Valor" to local military service members and veterans who have served the country and have been touched by war regardless of the conflict, declared war or otherwise in which they served. QOV's are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. If you have served or know of someone who has served and has not received a QOV or if you have questions, please contact Linda Tackett at 253-0110 or 235-6535 or Jan Whitney at 237-7709.
Needle Guild meets Jan. 21
The Casper Needle Guild general meeting will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street. India Hayford will be teaching all about wheel and spoke stitches.
The group will also be participating in National EGA’s Stitch in Public Day on February 1, 2020. Please join the group then at the Eastridge Mall, starting at 11 a.m. Bring your current work-in-progress to embroider, knit or crochet.
For further information, please contact Ann Hudson at 265-5510.
Republican women meet Jan. 21
Natrona County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Ramkota Hotel in Remington’s Restaurant. They are starting 2020 with a bang. The guest speaker is Natrona County commissioner Brook Kaufman. She will be giving an uplifting speech about empowering women and getting more women to run for vacant Republican seats. The cost is $20 per person and includes lunch. Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due Monday, January 20, by 6 p.m. Space is limited to 40-45 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
Stammtisch plans winter schedule
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events:
German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Come try their great selection of locally brewed beers or a soft drink. And food can be purchased there from Mouthful, including burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Finally, Wind City Sweets & Treats offers handmade pretzels with sauce as well as a delicious variety of dessert items. Please join at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on January 16, February 20, March 19, April 16 and May 21.
New address for Bosom Buddies
Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has relocated with Windblown Fibers to Market Square downtown The volunteer knitting group continues in its mission to support breast cancer survivors by providing knitted bosoms that are soft, washable and lightweight at no charge to the recipient. Custom knitted chemo caps can also be requested to suit any age or gender. A rainbow of colors await! The group appreciates having a home with Windblown Fibers at their new location, and can be contacted there at 337-3900 or through the Facebook page, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming.
Vive La Joie seeks new members
Vive La Joie, a dinner/dance club, is seeking new members. The dinner/dance social club was founded in the 1940s to promote an evening out with your date to socialize, enjoy a nice dinner and dance to the sounds of local bands. Music ranges from swing, pop, country western to polkas, whatever the members request. A cocktail party precedes each of the four outings the club sponsors per year. Members gather at one of the host houses for drinks and appetizers, then proceed to the main venue. Current officers are president David and DeeAnne Simonson, secretary/treasurer Larry and Becky Steensland. Please call Larry at 307-333-3745 or Becky at 259-3350, for membership information.
Operating hours for model trains
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association, located at 1356 N. Center Street, reminds the public of its operating hours for train enthusiasts of any age.
Operating hours are Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Other days and times upon request. The aisles are ADA conforming. When the maroon doors are open and the exterior lights are on, there is someone inside.
For more information call Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 or Nathan at 258-7869.
Toastmaster Clubs seeking members
Toastmasters is a step-by-step program designed to learn how to prepare and deliver presentations (both planned and impromptu) and improve communication and learn leadership skills. Students are welcome.
The new location for the Pathfinder Toastmaster Club in Casper is the Casper Family NERD YMCA. Guests and new members are welcome to attend any of the three clubs in Casper. It is a perfect time to check out Toastmasters as a new "Pathways" learning system has recently been launched by Toastmasters International with 10 communication "paths" to choose from. Toastmasters is a proven way to enrich your life and advance your career. The Casper Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m., Perkins Family Restaurant, 229 East 2nd St. (Can order breakfast.) Great way to start the week! Contact MaryAnn at 234-0158 or 262-5539.
Pathfinder Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second and fourth Tuesdays. Casper Family YMCA conference room, 1611 Casper Mountain Road. Contact Tom at 262-3655.
Pioneer Toastmasters, Noon to 1 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Eggingtons Restaurant, Upstairs, 220 E. 2nd Street. (Can order lunch!). Contact Neil at 227-0551.
Stop by at any of the above meetings as a guest or new member. Learn more at http://www.Toastmasters.org. You may also email maryannhoff@yahoo.com or call Mary Ann at 234-0158.
Toastmasters is devoted to providing the opportunity for men and women to develop communication and leadership skills in a mutually supportive learning environment.