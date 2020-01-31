Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Quilts of Valor every Wednesday
The Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor, "Crossroads Quilters," meets at the Central Wyoming Senior Services Center, 1831 E. 4th Street, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. This is a nonprofit organization that awards "Quilts of Valor" to local military service members and veterans who have served the country and have been touched by war regardless of the conflict, declared war or otherwise in which they served. QOV's are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. If you have served or know of someone who has served and has not received a QOV or if you have questions, please contact Linda Tackett at 253-0110 or 235-6535 or Jan Whitney at 237-7709.
Pioneers meet Feb. 2
The Natrona County Pioneer Association will conduct its winter quarterly meeting on Sunday, February 2. The meeting will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Yellowstone Garage, 355 West Yellowstone Hwy. Lunch can be ordered from the restaurant menu with the program presentation to begin at 1 p.m. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information or questions, call Vaughn Cronin at 252-1466.
Scott Gambino speaks to Rotary
On Monday, February 3, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Scott Gambino, who manages collections for the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historical Site, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Gambino will inform Rotary Club members and their guests regarding the state historical site.
Scott Gambino was born and raised in Casper and received two Associate Degrees from Casper College before receiving a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Wyoming. He was hired as museum assistant for the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historical Site in 2018, and spent the past two years learning what life was like at a Missile Alert Facility, the technology and history of the Cold War and managing the collections of the museum. Gambino began his career at the Wyoming Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Casper in its collections department.
Izaak Walton hears about fishery
At 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, all are welcome to learn about the history of the North Platte fishery. Matt Hahn, fisheries biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish, will relate the history of the North Platte fishery from pioneer times, through dam building and oil spills to what it is today. The presentation is at the Izaak Walton Lodge at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Rd. This is free and open to the public. There will be a pot luck at 6 p.m. or you may join at 7 p.m. for the presentation.
Forum hosts Frankland Feb. 8
“Analysis of 2020 Presidential Candidates” will be the topic presented by guest speaker Erich Frankland at the Saturday, February 8 luncheon meeting of the Democratic Women’s Forum at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper.
Frankland is currently a faculty member and Chair of the Department of Political Science, History and International Studies at Casper College and is also an adjunct faculty of the University of Wyoming. He serves on various college committees relating to international and multicultural groups and activities, and is currently treasurer of the Faculty Senate. Frankland is an award-winning educator recognized locally, statewide and nationally for his achievements. Frankland has served as a consultant to local, national and international media.
A $15, including tax and gratuity, buffet lunch is served at noon in the dining room of the Ramkota, 800 N. Poplar. Announcements start at 12:15 and the program at 12:30. The forum welcomes all to the luncheon and/or program. If you are not on the forum’s calling tree please make a lunch reservation by calling Shauna at 237-9300 by Wednesday February 5.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
Stammtisch plans winter schedule
The Casper German Stammtisch, an informal group that was founded in 2003 meets to share their interest in German-American heritage, the German language, history, culture and to enjoy fun discussions in both English and German, invites you to join the following events:
German Stammtisch: A monthly no-host gathering to celebrate German-American heritage while we share and discuss a wide range of topics, experiences, and even dreams vacations. New location! Gruner Brothers Brewing, 1301 Wilkins Circle (old Petroleum Club), 439-2222. Come try their great selection of locally brewed beers or a soft drink. And food can be purchased there from Mouthful, including burgers, chicken sandwiches and more. Finally, Wind City Sweets & Treats offers handmade pretzels with sauce as well as a delicious variety of dessert items. Please join at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewing on February 20, March 19, April 16 and May 21.
New address for Bosom Buddies
Bosom Buddies of Wyoming has relocated with Windblown Fibers to Market Square downtown The volunteer knitting group continues in its mission to support breast cancer survivors by providing knitted bosoms that are soft, washable and lightweight at no charge to the recipient. Custom knitted chemo caps can also be requested to suit any age or gender. A rainbow of colors await! The group appreciates having a home with Windblown Fibers at their new location, and can be contacted there at 337-3900 or through the Facebook page, Bosom Buddies of Wyoming.
Vive La Joie seeks new members
Vive La Joie, a dinner/dance club, is seeking new members. The dinner/dance social club was founded in the 1940s to promote an evening out with your date to socialize, enjoy a nice dinner and dance to the sounds of local bands. Music ranges from swing, pop, country western to polkas, whatever the members request. A cocktail party precedes each of the four outings the club sponsors per year. Members gather at one of the host houses for drinks and appetizers, then proceed to the main venue. Current officers are president David and DeeAnne Simonson, secretary/treasurer Larry and Becky Steensland. Please call Larry at 307-333-3745 or Becky at 259-3350, for membership information.
Operating hours for model trains
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association, located at 1356 N. Center Street, reminds the public of its operating hours for train enthusiasts of any age.
Operating hours are Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Other days and times upon request. The aisles are ADA conforming. When the maroon doors are open and the exterior lights are on, there is someone inside.
For more information call Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 or Nathan at 258-7869.
Toastmaster Clubs seeking members
Toastmasters is a step-by-step program designed to learn how to prepare and deliver presentations (both planned and impromptu) and improve communication and learn leadership skills. Students are welcome.
Guests and new members are welcome to attend any of the three clubs in Casper. It is a perfect time to check out Toastmasters as a new "Pathways" learning system has recently been launched by Toastmasters International with 11 communication "paths" to choose from. Toastmasters is a proven way to enrich your life and advance your career. The Casper Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 a.m. to 7:40 a.m., Perkins Family Restaurant, 229 East 2nd St. (Can order breakfast.) Great way to start the week! Contact MaryAnn at 234-0158 or 262-5539.
Pathfinder Toastmasters, Tuesdays, 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second and fourth Tuesdays. Casper Family YMCA conference room, 1611 Casper Mountain Road. Contact Tom at 262-3655.
Pioneer Toastmasters, Noon to 1 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, Eggingtons Restaurant, Upstairs, 220 E. 2nd Street. (Can order lunch!). Contact Neil at 227-0551.
Stop by at any of the above meetings as a guest or new member. Learn more at http://www.Toastmasters.org. You may also email jenerize1@hotmail.com or call 307-258-0572.
Toastmasters is devoted to providing the opportunity for men and women to develop communication and leadership skills in a mutually supportive learning environment.