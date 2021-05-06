Town Crier: Clubs

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday, May 7, by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40 to 55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.

When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.

Elks fishing derby June 18-20

Elk’s Fishing Derby is at Alcova June 18-20, west side, first shelter past the marina. Tickets are $30. The fun starts at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 18, and ends at noon on June 20. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 19, to participate in the derby. Friday night dinner menu is TBD, cost is $15. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don’t participate in the derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $15. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids 12 and under are $10, which includes hot dogs. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.