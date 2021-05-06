 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Clubs
Town Crier: Clubs

OCAC Cars & Coffee every Saturday

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings resumed on May 1.

The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate — this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.

The support of City Brew east side for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.

The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.

Elks golf tourney May 22

Elks Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Casper Municipal Golf Course. Format is 2-person best ball scramble, $70 per person, $10 mulligans for a 50/50 drawing. Dinner and prizes at the lodge afterwards for all participants. Must be present to win. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

Rotary hears about WBI

On Monday, May 10, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Dr. Stephen Brown, medical director of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Hotel. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.

Dr. Brown is board certified in General and Child/Adolescent Psychiatry and directs the private practice in child and adolescent psychiatry in Casper. He currently serves as medical director of the Wyoming Behavioral Institute. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Southern California and trained at Washington University in St. Louis’ Barnes and St. Louis Children’s Hospitals where he received the Award for Clinical Excellence. Extensively involved in Wyoming medicine since 1990, Dr. Brown is presently serving on the executive committee of the Wyoming Medical Society and the Wyoming Association of Psychiatric Physicians, alternate delegate to the American Medical Society, and the Western States Deputy Representatives to the American Psychiatric Association (APA).

Republican women meet May 11

Natrona County Republican Women’s meeting for May will be at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 11, at the Ramkota. It is the second part of the 2021 Legislative update. The speakers will be a mix of Natrona County Senators & Legislators. We split it up between two meetings to allow more time for our elected officials to speak as well as time for questions. May’s meeting will also be in the evening to allow more members to participate.

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 258-5936. Reservations are due by Friday, May 7, by 6 p.m., please. Space is limited to 40 to 55 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican. Men are always welcome.

When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women, you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women! Dues for the year are $40 and may be paid at the door.

Please when possible practice social distancing and masks are suggested but are not required.

Elks fishing derby June 18-20

Elk’s Fishing Derby is at Alcova June 18-20, west side, first shelter past the marina. Tickets are $30. The fun starts at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 18, and ends at noon on June 20. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Saturday, June 19, to participate in the derby. Friday night dinner menu is TBD, cost is $15. Saturday night dinner is included in the derby ticket. If you don’t participate in the derby and just want to come and eat, the cost will be $15. Please bring a covered dish to share. Kids 12 and under are $10, which includes hot dogs. Rules and more information will be at the Casper Elks Lodge and in the Summer Corral. Members and guest only please. For more information, call 234-4839.

New info for Toastmasters

Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:

Model railroad clubhouse open

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.

We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.

We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.

