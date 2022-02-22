Town Crier: Clubs

Free dance at VFW

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled Wes Stuart and the Road Runners to play for the dance at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26! So come join us and bring some tasty goodies for the potluck held about 7:00 or so, if you want to. Fee for the dance is $6. See you there! (Please don't come, if you are ill).

Historical society meets

The Natrona County Historical Society will meet in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The program will be given by Dale Leatham, a long-time NCHS member, who is an entertaining storyteller. His subject will be Fort Seminoe, a little known site in Wyoming. He will also tell us about one of Wyoming’s colorful characters!

Bob King will give his brief, enjoyable monthly feature, “This Day in Wyoming History Through the Decades.”

The Awards Manual from the Wyoming State Historical Society is available for nominating outstanding works from 2021. The nomination form is not long or time consuming and is due by April 30, except Youth Awards, which are due by June 1.

Categories for awards include:

Several categories for publications, including Print and Internet Websites and Social Media

Audio and/or Visual

Fine Arts

Young Historian, Junior Activities and Collegiate Historian Awards

Activities

Annual Service Awards

Outstanding Wyoming Teacher Award

Cumulative Contribution Award

Preservation Awards

There are also several named awards for trail preservation, promoting Wyoming history among young people, and using photography and oral history to contribute to the history of Wyoming.

We have a lot of worthy members in our organization—or maybe you have others who are deserving of recognition we don’t know about. Some even have cash with the award, as well as recognition!

Doll collectors club sets meetings

The Casper Doll Collectors Club will be meeting on Saturday afternoons, March 12, April 2, and May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 4th St. This is an organization for people with an interest in collecting dolls or doll related toys with participation in and service to our club and its charities. For information call Janet Field 234-4044.

Natrona County Republican Women meet

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting, Monday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Inn. We have moved our monthly meetings to the third Monday evening of each month, so more members may attend. The cost is $25 per person and includes dinner. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women!

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 307-258-5936.

Reservations are due Friday, Feb. 18 by 5 p.m. please. Space is limited to 40 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We have returned to our Clubhouse now. For 2022 our hours of attendance will be Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The is no admittance fee and we have some wide aisles along with step stools for better views for the younger set.

Everyone is invited to bring their own locomotive and run it around the system or run one of our trains. We will be happy to demonstrate how the real railroads operate.

We are presently making up an inventory of our stock and some may be available to purchase. We continue to accept donations of all kinds and if it doesn’t fit into our scheme we will find a home for it.

We are also continuing the remodeling of portions of the layouts. As you visit you may get ideas on how to perform your own modifications on your own layout. You may even be prompted to join the Club. We do have an open enrollment policy.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. For the time being we will still have last year’s Officers: Nathan Lange as President 307-258-7869, Harry Buhler as Treasurer 307-235-4950 and Homer Whitlock as Secretary 307-266-6439.

Updated Toastmasters info

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters,

first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell

Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on March 10, April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Casper doll collector club at Senior Center

The doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St.

New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

