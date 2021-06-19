Town Crier: Clubs

Update for model train fans

The Central Wyoming Railroad Association thanks the Converse/Natrona communities for their continued support of our efforts to provide a home for history and educational themes to be presented to everyone. So many of the things we enjoy have been provided by the railroads: public transportation, the movement of vast quantities of raw and finished materials, even the evolution of hybrid surface mobile machinery. So thank you club members, The Riverside Mobile Home Court for the building (at 1356 N. Center Street), where we have our clubhouse, the Casper Star-Tribune for frequent publications of our announcements, Channel 13 News for coverage of our some of our events and to individuals and families that want others to enjoy what their family members enjoyed. After all, we do find homes for some things that no longer can keep around and are still have some value.