Town Crier: Clubs

Red Hats lunch at OG
The Red Hatters luncheon is 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 21, at Olive Garden, 5070 E 2nd St. Hostesses are Marguerite Carr, 265-2669; Kathy Morgan, 631-4030 and Deanna Archibald. Please call one of the hostesses to make your reservations.
Mule deer banquet April 24
The Mule Deer Foundation annual banquet, Central Wyoming Chapter, is April 24 at The Hangar in Bar Nunn. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets available at https://muledeer.myeventscenter.com/event/Casper-Wy-Banquet-2021-47606, or call 247-0246.
Come celebrate mule deer conservation, habitat improvement and our hunting heritage with the Central Wyoming Chapter of Mule Deer Foundation. We will have lots of raffles and games to win numerous firearms, other great prizes. We will also have many items up for grabs in both a silent and a live auction. All proceeds will directly benefit mule deer conservation and our great hunting heritage.
OCAC Cars & Coffee starts May 1
The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce that Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings will resume on May 1, 2021.
The events are held at City Brew eastside in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of Casper’s pride and joy vehicles.
The support of City Brew eastside for hosting these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated, as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.
The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 1 and run through Saturday, Sept. 25. For information, contact Ken Lantta, OCAC, KDL@vcn.com, 267-2181.
Statewide meeting set May 1
The 2021 annual meeting of the Wyoming Society of Mayflower Descendants will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 1, in Thermopolis, at the Hot Springs Library, 344 Arapahoe St.
New info for Toastmasters
Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced "Pathways" program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m., Jennifer, 258-0572 or maryannhoff@yahoo.com;
- Pioneer Toastmasters, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., nicraeanderson@gmail.com or maribeth, 259-7365;
- Pathfinder Toastmasters, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., sparker13@bresnan.net.
Model railroad clubhouse open
The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.
We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.
We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.
