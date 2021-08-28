Town Crier: Clubs

Studebakers club meets in South Dakota

The Studebakers Drivers club of Wyoming will hold their next meeting Sept. 5 in Custer, South Dakota. This will be held in conjunction with the annual Studebaker car show hosted by the Dakota Chapter. The annual fall colors tour tour is still in the planning stages, so if you have suggestions as to where and when to go let us know. Also if you are in need or know someone in need of parts: 1953 to 1956 front fenders and some misc. Lark parts are available. One need not own a Studebaker automobile to be a member of the World’s largest Car club, but simply have an appreciation for this classic auto maker. For more information call President Jim Harkins at 307-262-6634.