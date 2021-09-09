Town Crier: Clubs

Rotary District Governor Shurie Scheel to Visit Casper Rotary Club
On Monday, Sept. 13, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Shurie Scheel, Governor of Rotary District 5440, as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
Scheel’s district includes 53 Rotary clubs in Wyoming, Northwestern Colorado, Eastern Idaho, and Western Nebraska.
The International Rotary theme for the year is Serve to Change Lives! The District Governor is expected to focus on Rotary' International's new initiatives, membership, and the good work that is being done by Rotarians around the world. The theme is meant to put focus on all the projects and activities that the Casper Rotary Club accomplishes, both locally and internationally. Opportunities are plentiful for potential members, young and old, to help Rotary achieve its mission of “peace and understanding throughout the world,” and by bringing their passion for service to their communities.
Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help to build goodwill and peace in the world. There are 1.2 million Rotary members in 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Rotary clubs have been serving communities worldwide for more than a century. Rotary clubs around the world, initiate projects that address critical issues such as conflict resolution, hunger, poverty, disease, and illiteracy.
Join Rotary for lunch to learn more about our speaker, our Rotary District, and Rotary International.
Casper Photography Association meeting set
The Casper Photography Association will meet on Monday, Sept. 13, 7:15 p.m. at the Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road. Use the back entrance. Other than a meeting place, which we greatly appreciate, the Casper Photography Association is not affiliated with the Casper Adventist Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.
The program will feature Dennis Davis as our guest speaker. He will be presenting his book, Wyoming — Perspectives, ‘a small town with long streets’. He will include a short video, photos, and information on how the book was created. The book came out in September of 2019 after four and a half years of research. It will be available for sale and signing.
Mr. Davis has worked as a photographer and reporter for the Gillette News-Record, the Casper Star-Tribune and the Powell Tribune. His freelance photo credits include the New York Times, the Washington Post and the London Economist. He taught journalism and photography at Northwest College in Powell for 15 years.
The purpose of the Casper Photography Association is to further members’ knowledge and enjoyment of photography by sharing important concepts, new developments and personal experiences and by encouraging participation in group photographic activities.
Updated Toastmasters information
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
Elks set events
Wednesday, Sept. 8 is the first trivia night following dinner in the library, cost is $15 per team of 6. Each team must have a team name! Cash prizes determined by the number of entries Join us for a fun evening! Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member
Funday Monday Queen of Hearts starts back up on Monday, Sept. 13, burgers and fries. Pot is over $13,000 with some hidden cash. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and drawing is at 7 p.m.. Must be a current member with a current membership card to play and win. Members, Significant other and guest accompanied by a member
Once again the time is here for all of us old timers to get together and swap lies, tell true stories, enjoy a good meal and have a libation or two with our friends. The event is Tuesday, Sept. 14. As always we will honor the oldest one in attendance, longest in years of membership and the one who resides and has traveled the longest to join us. Cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. or thereabouts. Any local Elk members needing a ride may call the Lodge at 307-234-4839. We’ll make sure you get here and back safely!
German Stammtisch meets monthly
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — Aug. 26, Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.
Casper Garden Club meetings set
Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.