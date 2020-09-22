Town Crier: Clubs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Queen of Hearts for Elks members

Queen of Hearts will be starting at the Casper Elks Lodge next Monday, September 14, at 6 p.m., for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Update from collectors

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club would like to thank its members and loyal community supporters for their understanding during the COVID pandemic. The Club’s 2020 March and November flea markets and October antique/vintage/retro show have been cancelled due to restrictions and the welfare of our members and vendors. We are planning to be back stronger than ever in 2021.