Town Crier: Clubs

Rotary hears Brook Kaufman

On Monday, March 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Brook Kaufman, chief executive officer of Visit Casper, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be both via Zoom and in person at the Ramkota Hotel. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend. Persons wishing to attend in person at the Ramkota need to RSVP via e-mail to Mike Howe (mike_howe@q.com) by 5 p.m., Thursday, March 4.

Brook Kaufman is CEO of Visit Casper and a member of the Natrona County Commission. Her favorite part of wearing both hats is working with partners and community members to find creative solutions for impossible problems. A longtime lover of the Cowboy state, Brook officially became a Poke after earning her master’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2007.

New info for Toastmasters