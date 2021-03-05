 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Clubs
Rotary hears Brook Kaufman

On Monday, March 8, the Rotary Club of Casper is pleased to welcome Brook Kaufman, chief executive officer of Visit Casper, as presenter at its noon meeting. The program will be both via Zoom and in person at the Ramkota Hotel. Members of Rotary and their guests are invited to attend. Persons wishing to attend in person at the Ramkota need to RSVP via e-mail to Mike Howe (mike_howe@q.com) by 5 p.m., Thursday, March 4.

Brook Kaufman is CEO of Visit Casper and a member of the Natrona County Commission. Her favorite part of wearing both hats is working with partners and community members to find creative solutions for impossible problems. A longtime lover of the Cowboy state, Brook officially became a Poke after earning her master’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2007.

New info for Toastmasters

Start your new year by letting Toastmasters help you to give voice to your potential. Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs at Zoom meetings. Virtual meetings have proven to be both productive and fun, and you can attend virtual meetings worldwide. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out or join a Zoom meeting are:

Model railroad clubhouse open

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.

We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.

We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.

