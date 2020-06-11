Town Crier: Clubs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elks Poker Run to Deadwood

The fifth annual Iron Elk Motorcycle Poker Run sponsored by the Casper Elks Lodge is June 27 and 28, 2020. The current plan is to spend one night in Deadwood, S.D., but an alternative plan will be at the ready. The price is $40 per hand. The poker run is not for motorcycles only. Anyone is welcome to participate by car. Please watch the Facebook page for updated route information. RSVP by email at elkslodge1353@gmail.com or call 234-4839.

OCAC cruises

The Oil Capitol Auto Club is a group of car hobbyists. There are members in all age groups with cars from the early 1900’s to current models. Members are car enthusiasts who restore, rebuild, repair, modify and drive their vehicles. Club members do not condone racing, burn outs, reckless or offensive driving habits on any public roadway. Club cruises, which are not on Saturdays, consist of anywhere from 10 to 30 cars on a usual night. The group takes historical cruises, scenic cruises, neighborhood cruises and just plain cruises driving around. If you see a bunch of cars coming down the street on an off-cruise night, wave and smile knowing that members are having fun. Most of them will probably smile back and wave.

Toastmaster clubs meeting online