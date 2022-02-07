Town Crier: Clubs

Winter race series set

The second Windy City Striders Running Club race will be a four-mile run up and back on the Casper Mountain Road Trail.

Yes, you get to run up Casper Mountain Road Trail. We know how much you have missed it. But that means you also get to run back down. It is not all bad. Right?

Online registration closes at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18,. Day of registration and check in will be at the YMCA beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Please arrive by 8:45 a.m. to check in. The race starts at 9 a.m. Register on line here: https://www.raceentry.com/races/winter-series-no-2/2022/register

Sign up for membership in our club and save $5!

The third race will be “The Run for the Green” 5k/10k at David St Station on March 19. All races start at 9 a.m.

Natrona County Republican Women meet

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting, Monday, Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Clarion Inn. We have moved our monthly meetings to the third Monday evening of each month, so more members may attend. The cost is $25 per person and includes dinner. When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women!

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 307-258-5936.

Reservations are due Friday, Feb. 18 by 5 p.m. please. Space is limited to 40 spots. Republican Women is open to any registered Republican.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) is planning its Super Flea Market for March 5 and 6, at the Industrial Building Natrona County Fairgrounds. Vendors are now being accepted by calling Dan at 234-2308. Reserve your space now, this is usually our most well-attended show.

The next Club general meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street, at 7 p.m. A program on the collection of “Hot Wheels” will be presented. Members and anyone interested in hearing the program is invited to attend.

Club proceeds are used to support Wyoming museums and local non-profits. The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers; new members are welcome.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We have returned to our Clubhouse now. For 2022 our hours of attendance will be Wednesdays 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. The is no admittance fee and we have some wide aisles along with step stools for better views for the younger set.

Everyone is invited to bring their own locomotive and run it around the system or run one of our trains. We will be happy to demonstrate how the real railroads operate.

We are presently making up an inventory of our stock and some may be available to purchase. We continue to accept donations of all kinds and if it doesn’t fit into our scheme we will find a home for it.

We are also continuing the remodeling of portions of the layouts. As you visit you may get ideas on how to perform your own modifications on your own layout. You may even be prompted to join the Club. We do have an open enrollment policy.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. For the time being we will still have last year’s Officers: Nathan Lange as President 307-258-7869, Harry Buhler as Treasurer 307-235-4950 and Homer Whitlock as Secretary 307-266-6439.

Updated Toastmasters info

Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:

Morning Tour Toastmasters,

first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com

Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell

Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com

Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Feb. 17, March 10, April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Casper doll collector club at Senior Center

The doll collector club meets the first Tuesday of each month from November to May at the Casper Senior Center at 1831 E. 4th St.

New members are welcome at no cost. For more information call Janet at 307-234-4044.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

