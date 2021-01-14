Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs

Model railroad clubhouse open

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad announces that operating hours in 2021 will be the same as has been the previous practice. The doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Wednesdays, from 7 to 10 p.m., on Friday evenings and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. We will still have trains operating while doing maintenance work and even new construction. Our library will still lend books and magazines and our museum sections will still offer nostalgia to the viewer.

We have plenty of room to social distance along with the wide aisle spaces. We can show you how the HO layout looks on a wide TV screen.

We appreciate your support in these troubled times. Call for more information, Homer at 266-6439, Harry at 235-4950 (leave a message), or Nathan at 258-7869.

Retired teachers cancel breakfast

The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.

Toastmaster clubs meeting online