Casper Mountain Science Program presentation at Audubon

The Casper Mountain Science Program will present an overview of the program on April 13. Eric Reish, the program director of CMSP (and possibly some staff), will share an overview of the program and its history going back to the start in 2007. Included will be a summary of who the program reaches, the number of students it has served, and some of the impacts on our community and beyond. We will look over some sample curriculum and we will have a “hands-on” activity for those that choose to participate with us. We will share photos of our local students enjoying themselves while learning the Wyoming State Standards.

The public and Audubon members are invited to come to the Murie Audubon free talk on April 13 at 7 p.m., at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse, at 4205 Fort Caspar Road.

Antique club meeting

The Casper Antique & Collectors Club’s (CACC) next general meeting will be held on Thursday, April 20, at the Senior Center on Third Street in Casper, at 7 p.m. This is the Club’s birthday meeting and elections will take place for new board members. This is an important meeting for members to attend. Birthday cake will be served.

The CACC is planning its May Super Flea & Collectibles Show scheduled for May 6 and 7 at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. Dealer/vendor contracts have been mailed to those who have participated in recent shows. If you wish to participate, please call Rick at 797-6402 for more information. The March Super Flea was a big success, and we thank everyone who supported the show!

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. Super Flea show proceeds support WY museums and other non-profits in our community.

Gun club meat shoots

Rocky Mountain Gun Club’s next two meat shoots will be Friday, April 7 from 5 to 10 p.m., $6 a round.

Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills.

We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067

Wyoming Artists’ Association post-COVID revival

The Wyoming Artists’ Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25.

COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA’s past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.

The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet. To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more.

Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

What’s new at the CWMRA?

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association held its Annual Business Meeting Saturday, Jan. 7. We now have a new President in the form of Phil Coutu. The Treasurer and Secretary were retained for another term.

We still meet at the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center St. on Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.

We will attempt to hold and Operating Session every quarter at the Clubhouse. We will convert the double track loop HO Scale layout to a single track point to point model railroad with work sheets and dispatcher. We do invite interested engineers to participate with us. We will arrange for those new to the system to be part of a two person crew to avoid difficulties with our geography.

We plan to partner with Casper College and their OLLI Program in June with a primer on Model Railroading.

We still offer a service on older models that should let them be run for some time. We even have some items for barter or purchase.

Remodeling of the N Scale Railroad continues to progress and the HO layout is receiving attention to some details. The O Scale layout is still operable for the three tracks: three rail track, two rail scale track and the On30 line. We now have some help with our web page and Facebook page. So, check us out.

For more information call: Harry at 235-4950, Phil at 916-693-3650 or Homer at 266-6439.

‘HAWG’ Derby thank you and winners

The Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club would like to express their sincere gratitude to our sponsors and participants for their continued support in making the 34th Annual “HAWG” Ice Fishing Derby happen this year.

Mother Nature did not make things easy for any us this past week. A huge shout out to the Natrona County Road and Bridge and the Sheriff’s department for keeping the road cleared and allowing people to get to the Pathfinder Road for us to even have our derby.

We still managed to pull off a tournament with lots of prizes, raffles, fish, fun and great food provided by Salena’s Eats and Treats from Rawlins.

Wagner’s Outdoor Outfitters

Smith RV Sales

Rocky Mountain Discount Sports

Black Gold Services

Laser Tech/Centennial Classic Arms

Custom Fiberglass

Bloedorn Lumber

Oil City Beer Company

B & H Rig & Tong Sales

Curb Appeal Painting

Casper Mini Storage

Christenson’s Lake Shore Tackle

Wyoming Hunters & Fisherman

River Rock Dental

Hideaway Bar and Package Liquor

Homax Oil Sales

WYOMS

RE/MAX The Group-Todd Kittel

Sunset Grill

Paradise Valley Liquor

Sloane’s General Store and The Inn at Alcova

Franks’ Butcher Shop

Riverside Mobile Home Court

Recycled Eyez Walleye Guides

Peak Asset Managers

MC Construction

GW Mechanical

Casper Marine and Recreation

Coldwell Bankers and Real Estate

Advanced Auto Parts

NORCO

Driven Power Sports & Marine

Carol Samet

Stacy Faigle, Eye Candy, Friends Salon

The Skin Studio/Amanda Watson

Enchanted Glamour/Kira Hamilton

Lee Brennon Charles Home Market

Pathfinder Boat and Fishing Club

Shelby Klus and Farmasi Makeup

Casper Star-Tribune

34th Annual ‘HAWG’ Derby winners

First place: $1,000.00 — Robert Dilsaver, 5.73 BRT

Second place: $750.00 — Tyler Bryson, 5.59 BRT

Third place: $500.00 — Brandon Campbell, 4.56 RBT

Fourth place: $250.00 — Darbi Westmer, 4.37 RBT

Youth division

First place: $100.00 — Easton Thomas, 3.64 RBT

Second place: $50.00 — Laralei Grende, 3.61 RBT

Third place: $25.00 — Tait Porter, 3.42 RBT

Largest walleye

Angela Vigil, 1.33