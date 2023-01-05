Town Crier: Clubs

Stammtisch monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: Feb. 9, March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) is planning for its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show to be held March 4 and 5, at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Contracts for dealers/vendors wanting a booth will be mailed in January. Antiques and collectibles are encouraged, as well as flea market items. Show proceeds support Wyoming museums and other non-profits. Call or text Ruth at 235-3141 to be placed on our mailing list if you have not participated in a recent show.

The Club’s 2023 calendar includes: General Meetings with presentations on the third Thursday of February, April, May, September and November, a Club Member Picnic in August, Christmas Dinner in December, and Super Flea & Collectibles Shows on March 4 and 5, May 6 and 7 and Oct. 7 and 8. Please mark these dates on your calendars!

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. The Club’s board and members would like to thank everyone who supports our shows throughout the year, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

Model railroaders at Clubhouse

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association will return to the Clubhouse at 1360 N. Center on Jan. 3. We will be re-assembling displays and returning rolling stock to the rails. We will return to our hobby of making running repairs to all scales of rolling stock.

We will hold a Business Meeting on Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse where we will evaluate our efforts in 2022. The agenda will include the retention/election of Officers, travel plans for the Group, projects, current roster and goals.

We will make available a current phone list of the Officers after that Meeting.

There is no entry fee and we invite all to visit us and exchange ideas. Bring your own equipment and run a long train on the layout. Bring your camera as well. You will be welcome to run our trains as well.