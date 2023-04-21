Town Crier: Clubs

Historical society banquet

The Natrona County Historical Society’s annual Spring banquet will be Thursday, April 27 at the Casper Country Club. The program presenter is Rebecca Weaver Hunt on her book “Casper Mountain Ski History”. So many of our community are featured in her program and the changes over the decades are so fun to see. Call Becky Steensland 307-259-3350 for more information.

Larry Philips Band with dance club

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled the Larry Phillips Band to play Saturday, April 22 from 6—9 p.m. at the VFW! Fee for the dance is $6. so come join us! Bring some tasty goodies for the potluck held about 7 or so, if you want to. (Please don’t come if you are ill!)

Wyoming Artists’ Association post-COVID revival

The Wyoming Artists’ Association has held its annual convention, uninterrupted since 1955, until COVID put a halt to things in 2020. WAA is a nonprofit organization that promotes Wyoming artists and provides an opportunity for its members to gather once a year to display their works, learn, inspire, and have fun. Traditionally, a three-day convention is held the first weekend in May, hosted by the current president, usually in their community. The convention hosts a judged exhibition for its members, with multiple categories; two to three workshops with locally renown instructors; a Friday evening quick draw as its fundraiser; and a Saturday evening banquet. Historically, it has proven to be an incredibly fun weekend, and a great way for artists across the state to stay connected. The annual dues are a mere $25.

COVID played havoc with WAA’s traditions, as the 2020 president had to cancel their convention, and the 2021 president resigned do to stress caused by COVID-related issues. Since there is currently not an acting president, a group of past presidents met recently to organize a convention for 2023 and get the ball rolling again. This convention will follow WAA’s past traditions, with a few minor exceptions.

The dates for this convention are June 9-11, which is one of the exceptions, due to facility availability. The location will be the Sublette County Fair Grounds in Big Piney. This convention will provide the traditional judged exhibition, workshops, quick draw, and banquet. To become a new member and receive our Fall newsletter, email wyomingartistsassn@yahoo.com. Past members on record from recent conventions will automatically receive the newsletter.

Studebaker Drivers Club

The April Meeting of the Wyoming Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers club will hold their meeting April 22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Derby Club 5371 Blackmore Road, Casper. (formerly the Keg and Cork). Following lunch, there will be a short business meeting. At this meeting will be the election of officers for this year’s term. Also on the agenda will be to set the agenda of times and places for the remainder of the year.One need not be an owner of a Studebaker automobile to belong to this group rather simply have an interest in this iconic American automobile manufacturer. For more information, contact Bruce at (307) 267-8370.

Model railroaders win best in show

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association (CWMRA) attended a Regional Model Train Show in North Platte, Nebraska from April 15-16. We like to renew acquaintances and meet new folks there. This year we were placed at the entrance to the show and had the G Scale switching layout right where it was impossible to ignore. Larry Heintzman had a new “gandy dancer,” his wife Nancy, to help him set up the track. He elicited the help of many youngsters to operate the switch machines and do the job of a Brakeman. Well, that kept a whole bunch of kids on cloud 9 and the Prize Judge awarded our Club the Best In Show for 2023! We were just representing the generous folks of Casper and got this award. Thank you everyone. Come to the Clubhouse at 1356 N. Center and take a look at it.

We are still open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Progress is being made with all three layouts to make them more attractive. Visitors are still welcome to run trains, either their own or ours. The library is open to all.

We still work on equipment so if yours doesn’t run bring it around. Part of our R&R is getting things up and running for folks. We are willing to share our talents and abilities with you.

Do you want more information? Our website is CWMRA.com. We also have a Facebook page. Contact Phil at 916-693-3650, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439. We can make whatever arrangements will suit you to visit us.