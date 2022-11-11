Town Crier: Clubs

Republican women meet

Natrona County Republican Women will have their monthly meeting, Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel (formerly the Clarion/Parkway Plaza) Dinner space is limited to 40-45 spots, unless more RSVPs are received. The cost is $25 per person and includes dinner.

When you are a member of Natrona County Republican Women you are also a member of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women!

Please RSVP to ncrwmember@gmail.com or call 307-258-5936.

Reservations are due Friday, Nov. 18 by 5 p.m. please.

Red Hatters luncheon

Hi, Our Red Hat luncheon will be Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Pizza Ranch, 5011 E. 2nd St. At 11:30. Our hostesses are Pauletta Bott an Deanna Archubald. Please call Deanna at 234-8670 to make your reservations. She is our new telephone chairman. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.

Genealogy society meets

The Natrona County Genealogy Society will be continuing “The Homesteading Act” with a workshop in the Crawford Room on Nov 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Natrona County Public Library.

The Homestead Act opened millions of acres to immigrants, farmers without their own lands, women, and freed slaves if they hadn’t taken up arms against the United States. This is a great way to discover if your ancestors got their start by homesteading. I encourage you to please bring your lap-tops and several of your great grandparents and the states where you think they might have possibly homesteaded.

We will have tables set up where electrical outlets are available if need be. There will be several laptops and tablets available for use also. If you don’t have a laptop of your own, please bring a USB / thumb drive that we may save your information to. If you missed our class last month, please don’t let that deter you. You can and will learn so much.

Marcia Stroh, President, 259-2341

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462. The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

Gun club hosts meat shoot

Sunday, Nov. 20 Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a general meeting at 10:00 a.m., followed by a meat shoot at 12:00.

Cost is $6 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 for practice. The club is 7 miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you; there 235-8067

Antique club general meeting

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) will hold its next general meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17, in the Senior Center activity room, 1831 East 4th Street, at 7 p.m. Following the business meeting, a program will be presented by Ed Spears, a longtime club member and antique/collectibles dealer, on the Movie/Cinema Industry from the past. Ed always makes a great presentation! Refreshments will be served. Members and anyone interested is welcome at the meeting. There will be no club meeting in October. Information will be available soon on the Club’s holiday dinner.

The CACC’s Super Flea and Collectibles Show was held Oct. 1 and 2 at the fairgrounds. The show was full and several drawings were held, with happy winners! The next show is scheduled for the first weekend of March 2023. We encourage dealers/vendors to sign-up early; contracts will be available in January. Show proceeds are used to support Wyoming museums and other local non-profits.

The Club holds regular meetings with programs of interest, and sponsors the Super Flea and Collectibles shows throughout the year. The Club is all volunteer, and new members are welcome! We are celebrating our 50th year in the Casper community!

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper. Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees. Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Dec. 8 (includes a sing-a-long of traditional German Christmas carols). When the weather is nice, we prefer to sit outdoors on the patio/deck, so please look for us there first.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

Margo Perry 307-265-3696

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462. The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.