Town Crier: Clubs

LCCC Radiography Club donates $2,500 to CRMC

Students in Laramie County Community College’s Radiography Program, have been hard at work raising funds to support the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s, Curie Fund. In April, LCCC students presented CRMC a $2,500 donation to benefit the Curie Fund. Over the past 12 years, the Radiography Club at LCCC has raised and donated over $35,000 to the fund.

“The engagement and fundraising support provided by the young women and men of the LCCC Radiography Club is really exciting for several reasons. Not only will patients benefit, but the students’ willingness to give some of their time to help people in need in their community is really admirable. This program also helps those future healthcare professionals understand that giving back to their community can be very rewarding,” said Scott Fox, executive director of the CRMC Foundation.

The Curie Fund was established in the 1980’s by Cheyenne Regional’s Radiation Oncology Department to help patients undergoing cancer treatment pay for personal or family necessities, including utilities, transportation expenses and school supplies. Funds are given to patients with financial struggles and are not used to pay medical bills.

“It’s important to continue the tradition of supporting the Curie Fund because it allows us to care for patients in an unconventional way. When we presented the check at the CRMC Cancer Center it was one of the most humbling and rewarding experiences I have had during my time with the Radiography Club,” LCCC student Kaitlyn Jacobs said.

LCCC’s students hold fundraisers such as bake sales and t-shirt sales to help raise the funds they donate.

“The Radiography Club is committed to helping support local patients who are involved daily with our profession. Teaching students to give back to a community through service learning is a valuable way to help them grow into professionals who will lead into the future,” said Ashleigh Ralls, radiography program director.

To learn more about LCCC’s radiography program contact Ashleigh Ralls, Program Director at aralls@lccc.wy.edu or 307-778-1292.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462.

The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. Reach President Kurt Brown at 307-235-4950, Treasurer Harry Buhler at 307-235-4950 and Secretary Homer Whitlock at 307-266-6439.

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper.

Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees.

Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on July 21, Oct. 6 (German-American Heritage Day), Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 (includes a sing-a-long of traditional German Christmas carols). When the weather is nice, we prefer to sit outdoors on the patio/deck, so please look for us there first.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

Margo Perry 307-265-3696

Red Hatters June luncheon

The Red Hatters luncheon for June will be a Della Works home on Thursday, June 23 at 11:30 a.m. It is a potluck bring so whatever you want, but bring yourself.

Our hostesses for June are Della Works and Kathy Morgan.

To make your reservations call Buff at 237-7013 [our phone chairman].

Also bring your Red Hat items you no longer want. If you have something you want to sell make sure you put your name and price on it. It is a great time for our new members to get the items they will be needing.

Hope to see everyone at Della’s on June 23.

Antique club monthly meeting

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) has been supporting local non-profits and Wyoming museums for 50 years! The Club holds regular meetings with programs of interest, and sponsors the Super Flea and Collectibles shows throughout the year. The Club is all volunteer, and new members are welcome!

The Club’s summer schedule is: NO July meeting, and the annual summer picnic on Aug. 18. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend!

The May Super Flea and Collectibles Show was a success, a donation was made to the Casper Senior Center, and the Club would like to thank Laura and Bob Pickle for all their work organizing the show. The next show will be Oct. 1 and 2 at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building.

Club proceeds are used to support Wyoming museums and local non-profits. The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Elks events

Saturday, July 30

The 10th Annual “Iron Elk” Motorcycle Poker Run, Ride to Red Lodge, MT, (Rooms and meals are on you) Registration starts at 7 a.m. at the Casper Elks Lodge and get your first card. Cost is $40.00 per hand per person. Kickstands up at 8am. This will be a one night Poker run. Join your Elk Friends for a fun day of riding and enjoyment. Details at the Lodge, for more information and RSVP by email at Elkslodge1353@gmail.com, or Call Casper Elks Lodge at 234-4839.

This event is open to the public.

