Town Crier: Clubs

Caps 4 Kids changes meeting time

The next meeting of Caps 4 Kids has a change of time. Please note that we will gather at 10:00 at the Senior Center (1831 East 4th Street) on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Please bring all of the stocking caps you have knit or crocheted up to now. We will sort them according to size and prepare them for delivery to the charities and schools that have requested caps.

Please call the Center 307-265-4678 if you have questions and they will put you in contact with one of our crafters for additional information.

We appreciate all who have donated yarn for this project. The caps we create help to keep kids of all ages (2 to 102!) warm in the upcoming winter. We welcome any of you who enjoy knitting or crocheting to join us the 4th Wednesday of each month to stitch and chat. We do not meet during November or December because of the holidays. So plan to get a supply of yarn to keep your hands busy during the upcoming months.

Kiwanis packing breakfasts for needy families

This week the Kiwanis Club of Casper, alongside many supporting agencies, will be packing a make at home pancake breakfast to include: Pancake mix, syrup, and shelf stable milk, to be delivered to 800 needy families in the Casper area.