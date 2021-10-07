Town Crier: Clubs

Natrona County Historical Society meeting set
The Natrona County Historical Society resumed meetings in September! The next meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Crawford Room of the Natrona County Public Library.
The program will be given by Allison Maluchnik on “The Casper Freedom Trail,” which is currently being researched, about the African American history of Casper.
New officers were elected and programs for the year have been arranged and are being distributed. Guests are always welcome! Hope to see you there!
Napier to speak at Rotary
On Monday, Oct. 11, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Casper City Manager, Carter Napier as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn. Members unable to attend in person may join via Zoom. Rotary Club members and guests are invited.
As a follow up to his Casper Rotary State of the Casper Infrastructure presentation earlier this year, Casper City Manager Carter Napier will speak about the Specific Purpose Tax that is on the Natrona County ballot on November 2. The Specific Purpose Tax is a funding vehicle used successfully by several Wyoming counties to fund infrastructure, but has not been used by Natrona County. A Specific Purpose Tax for Natrona County would be a temporary 1% sales tax that would be in effect for three months, for the purpose of funding infrastructure. Napier will provide information about what a Specific Purpose Tax is; what projects would be funded, if a Specific Purpose Tax is passed by voters in November; why a Specific Purpose Tax is being proposed to fund these projects; and how the proposed Specific Purpose Tax would impact the state of Casper infrastructure.
J. Carter Napier became the Casper’s city manager in June 2017. He received a Master of Public Administration from the Romney Institute of Public Management of the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University. Carter’s first job in local government came in 1997 with the City of Longview, WA as an intern to the City Manager. Following that experience, Carter began his service in Casper, WY in 1998 as an analyst and then became an Assistant to the City Manager. In 2003, he was named as Riverton’s City Administrator. In April of 2011, Carter became Gillette’s new City Administrator.
Throughout his career, Carter has been involved in a number of programs and boards. He was one of the founding members for the Three Trails Employee and Family Assistance Program in Casper. Carter was also a founding member of the Natrona County Drug Court both of which are still having wonderful success in Casper. He is a charter member of the Leadership Fremont County program as a board member, Member of the Rotary Club, Board Member the Wyoming Association of Municipalities and past member of several economic development boards. Carter is a full member of the Great Open Spaces City Manager’s Association and a full member and certified City Manager through International City/County Management Association (I.C.M.A.) as well.
Join Rotary for this specific, important, and informative presentation by our city manager to learn more about the Nov. 2 ballot and election.
Elks set events
Friday night feed is Oct. 8, with chicken cordon bleu and fixin’s, starting at 6 p.m. Cost $10.00 per person no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and Guest accompanied by a member.
October is Elk National Foundation Month. Please Join us in an ENF Fundraiser Dinner Oct. 9, 2021 at 6 p.m. There is a sign up sheet at the bar once you sign up you cannot add people, you will have to do a new line. If you would like a rack to go please let Wes know. Dinner will be baby back ribs. Cost is $15.00 for half rack, $20.00 for a full rack and all the fixings. ENF Fundraiser dinner is prepared by Wes Stull and Casper Volunteers. Please sign up at the bar for reservations. Members, Significant other. For more information call 262-9077 or 234-4839.
Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor
Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor. We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.
Railroaders set open house
The Central Wyoming Model Railroaders announce this year’s open house to start off the National Model Railroad month on Nov. 5. We will have our doors open at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5, at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, and noon to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 7. Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center Street right here in Casper. Follow Center Street north past the ex-Roosevelt School building. Go across the speed bump and if you end up in the River you went ½ block too far.
We are remodeling the N Scale layout to give more area for scenery and you will some of the techniques we use. We had to replace some underlayment on the HO layout and here too will be displayed some of the scenicing techniques we use. Gene Robinson, our O Scale man, has been working on getting the Lionel passing track to work so he can run two trains. So come and see what we are up to.
We still offer fix-it know how. We even offer to help you solve some of your problems. If you have equipment needs/desires we may be able to help there also as we do accept donations of stuff and find homes for it if it doesn’t reside on our layouts.
There is no fee for attending our Open House but we do accept donations.
Would you like more information? Call Nathan at 307-258-7869, Harry at 235-4950 or Homer at 266-6439.
Updated Toastmasters information
Visit or join Casper Toastmasters Clubs to give a boost to your public speaking skills. Toastmasters can provide you with skills to open a world of possibilities through effective communication whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree, or other situation. You can achieve professional and well as personal goals as you develop your leadership skills. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing, self-paced “Pathways” program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org. Local contacts to check out are:
- Morning Tour Toastmasters, first and third Mondays, 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, shaunagibbs0@gmail.com
- Pioneer Club 97, first and third Wednesdays, noon to 1 p.m., Coldwell Banker Building, kevint@wyocpa.com
- Pathfinder Club, second and fourth Tuesdays, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Casper Family YMCA and Zoom, swhitfield19@msn.com morning or before at the lodge. For more information, call 234-4839.
Casper Garden Club meetings set
Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.
German Stammtisch meets monthly
The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m., at Gruner Brothers Brewery on the following dates — Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. When the weather is nice you’ll find us outside on the balcony enjoying the magnificent view of Casper. Our Stammtisch is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. And both English and German are spoken. Hope you’ll join us! Margo Perry, 265-3696.