Town Crier: Clubs

Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays

Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.

Vital Network hosts Zoom event

Are you feeling a little blue, anxious or hopeless in this most challenging of times? Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to a virtual Zoom event on Sept. 19, at 9:45 a.m. entitled “Finding Hope in the Midst of Depression or Anxiety.” The esteemed speaker will be retired Pastor Mary Schmidt, who has personally experienced many of these emotions. Hear her riveting story and many practical suggestions and ideas for getting through this challenging time and beyond. In addition, be inspired and uplifted by the beautiful voice of Ginger Terry. For those not able to use Zoom, there are other ways you might participate. For information or a Zoom link to the event, call Sally at 259-1669.