Town Crier: Clubs

Clubs
Rotary hears multi-gen workforce
On Monday, September 14, the Rotary Club of Casper is honored to welcome Elissa Ruckle as the speaker at its noon luncheon meeting at the Ramkota Inn. The meeting will also be held via Zoom. Rotary Club members and their guests are invited.
Elissa Ruckle will engage members of Rotary in an interactive discussion centered on our multi-generational workforce. She will discuss what shapes each generation, their values and perspectives, and ways to improve communications and build collaboration among generations.
Elissa’s career in the training and development industry began 23 years ago with Dale Carnegie & Associates in California. She left DC&A to start Elevate Wyoming to better serve businesses and people in Wyoming. As executive director she serves as curriculum designer, program facilitator and project leader. She is also executive director for Impact Wyoming, a local nonprofit organization that works to build stronger, better communities through local partnerships, community collaboration and training/development programs that benefit youth, law enforcement, nonprofit agencies and veterans.
Queen of Hearts for Elks members
Queen of Hearts will be starting at the Casper Elks Lodge next Monday, September 14, at 6 p.m. for members only. Burgers and fries will be available. Pot is over $4,000.
Quilts of Valor meets Wednesdays
Crossroads Quilters, the Central Wyoming Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), meet at the VFW at 1800 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. to make quilts which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. QOVF is a national nonprofit organization. The Quilts of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts and are a lifetime award. If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 262-2701 to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Vital Network hosts Zoom event
Are you feeling a little blue, anxious or hopeless in this most challenging of times? Casper Vital Network invites all ladies to a virtual Zoom event on Sept. 19, at 9:45 a.m. entitled “Finding Hope in the Midst of Depression or Anxiety.” The esteemed speaker will be retired Pastor Mary Schmidt, who has personally experienced many of these emotions. Hear her riveting story and many practical suggestions and ideas for getting through this challenging time and beyond. In addition, be inspired and uplifted by the beautiful voice of Ginger Terry. For those not able to use Zoom, there are other ways you might participate. For information or a Zoom link to the event, call Sally at 259-1669.
Update from collectors
The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club would like to thank its members and loyal community supporters for their understanding during the COVID pandemic. The Club’s 2020 March and November flea markets and October antique/vintage/retro show have been cancelled due to restrictions and the welfare of our members and vendors. They are planning to be back stronger than ever in 2021.
The club met in August to elect a new board of directors. Volunteers serving on the Board will be: Ruth Doyle, Miles Hartung, Mary Minihan, Carol Bue, Connie Doll, Cindy Wadleigh, Laura Pickle and Dan Horkan. The club thanks outgoing directors for their hard work. They are: Rick Betts, Mary Betts, Vicki Steinle, Ed Spears and Barbara Reish.
Any person interested in collectibles, vintage items, restoration or “history of the past” is invited to join the club as a member. Once meeting restrictions are lifted, the club meets once a month and sponsors two flea markets and two antique/collectible shows a year in Casper. Monthly meetings usually include a guest speaker educating on some facet of antiques, collectibles or a topic of current interest. If you want to see shows continue, they could use your help. New members are encouraged! Please call Ruth at 235-3141 or email Carol at ccbue53@gmail.com for more information.
The CACC is a nonprofit organization run completely by volunteers, and donates proceeds to Wyoming museums and other local nonprofit organizations.
Toastmaster clubs meeting online
The Casper Toastmasters Clubs have transitioned to ZOOM meetings, and alll are invited. Virtual meetings have proved to be both productive and fun. Let Toastmasters help you give voice to your potential. Toastmasters can give you the skills you need to effectively communicate whether you are a professional, a student, a parent, a retiree or other situation. You can develop your communication and leadership skills and open a world of possibilities. Toastmasters International has helped millions of men and women with their learn-by-doing self-paced program. Go online to learn more at Toastmasters.org.
Local contacts to check out or join a ZOOM Meeting are:
Morning Tour Toastmasters, Mondays, 6:30 to 7:40 a.m. Jennifer, 258-0572
Pioneer Toastmasters, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 12:15 to 1 p.m. Angela, 277-2793
Pathfinder Toastmasters, 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Tom, 262-3655.
Chamber banquet to October
The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its decision to reschedule its 117th Annual Awards Banquet presented by Black Hills Energy and the Excellence in the Workplace Workshop. The dinner is rescheduled for October 14, 2020 and the workshop is scheduled for October 15, 2020.
If you have ordered tickets for the original date, those tickets will be honored for October 14 and October 15. If you are unable to make the new date, a full refund will be given.
For the latest information on the Annual Dinner, Excellence in the Workplace Workshop or any other information, please visit www.casperwyoming.org.
German family history ideas
For now, the Casper German Stammtisch is not meeting due to the current need for social distancing.
Until we can gather together again, there are resources that provide some connection to German culture, history and heritage. Among these are DeutscheWelle (https://www.de.com/en), the Goethe Institut (https://goethe.de/en), Indiana German Heritage Society (https;//ighs.org) and German American Heritage Center & Museum (https://www.gahc.org), to name just a few.
Working on your family history? German is still the largest heritage group in the USA. Many families with German ancestors in Wyoming are “Germans from Russia.” Between 1762 and 1796, Catherine the Great, Tsarina of Russia, invited farmers to immigrate to Russia where they were offered farm land and the assurance that they could pray, educate their children and conduct village business in German. Their sons would not be drafted into the army. Another group are “Volga Germans” who migrated along the Volga River to find better opportunities for farming. There are many related resources online and groups on Facebook.
Did you know that “Pennsylvania Dutch” is actually “Pennsylvania German?” The German word for German is “Deutsch,” which created the confusion. The language they still speak in Pennsylvania today is a very old version of a dialect that was spoken long ago in the Rhineland Palatinate when these ancestors emigrated.
What interesting information can you find to share when the group can meet again?
In the meantime, Alles Gute!
Retired teachers cancel breakfast
The Natrona County High School retired faculty and staff will not be meeting for breakfast at Perkins Restaurant until further notice due to the coronavirus. For more information call 237-1608.
Join Historical Society
If you are one who wants to know more about Wyoming, how the West was settled, why it was settled and all that has happened since, come join the Natrona County Historical Society on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members share a multitude of stories, films, power point presentations and hands-on exhibits about this 150 year history, much of it related to immediate ancestors only three generations past.
The Natrona County chapter is but one of 20 chapters in the state that comprise the Wyoming State Historical Society. Partnering with them, the American Heritage Center, the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources helps to share the fascinating story of Wyoming's past and preserve her rich historical resources.
For more information about membership and events, please call Larry Steensland at 333-3745 or Kem Nicolaysen at 262-3972.
