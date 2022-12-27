Town Crier: Clubs

Stammich monthly meeting

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6:00 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery.

There will be no meeting in January. Dates for the beginning of the year through spring are: Feb. 9, March 9 (20th Anniversary!), April 20 and May 18.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us!

For more information call Margo Perry 265-3696.

Windy City Striders New Year’s Eve Resolution 5K Prediction Run

Join us for the annual Resolution Run on Dec. 31 at the Best Western Downtown. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Day of registration and check in for pre-registered will be held from 8-8:45 at the Best Western (Use the back entrance. Registration in the back lobby area by the coat check desk.)

Registration is $10 for Striders members, $15 for non-members. 2023 membership is open online. Take advantage of your discount for this race if you sign up for membership at the same time.

Runners will predict their finishing time prior to the race, and the 1st and 2nd people closest to their predicted time without going over win.

NO WATCHES, PHONES, PACERS, GUIDES, GPS OR OTHER TRACKER/TIMING DEVICES ARE ALLOWED.

The start/finish line will be set up on the trail behind the Best Western near the Old Town mini golf course. Runners will head south on the trail toward the Tate Pumphouse, with the turn-around just past the Tate Pumphouse dog park, and return via the same route.

We will have a raffle following the race with goodies from Bush-Wells, 42 Degrees North, Gear Up and Get Out There, Mountain Sports, Bourgeois Pig and other local businesses.

Dance club schedules Larry Phillips Band

The Casper Dance Club has scheduled the Larry Phillips Band to play New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 at the Casper Senior Center! Fee for the dance is $6. so come join us to ring in the new year and bring some tasty goodies for the potluck held about 7 or so, if you want to. (Please don't come if you are ill!)

Antique club events

The Casper Antique & Collector’s Club (CACC) is planning for its March Super Flea & Collectibles Show to be held March 4 and 5, at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Contracts for dealers/vendors wanting a booth will be mailed in January. Antiques and collectibles are encouraged, as well as flea market items. Show proceeds support Wyoming museums and other non-profits. Call or text Ruth at 235-3141 to be placed on our mailing list if you have not participated in a recent show.

The Club’s 2023 calendar includes: General Meetings with presentations on the third Thursday of February, April, May, September and November, a Club Member Picnic in August, Christmas Dinner in December, and Super Flea & Collectibles Shows on March 4 and 5, May 6 and 7 and Oct. 7 and 8. Please mark these dates on your calendars!

The CACC is a non-profit organization that has been active in the Casper community for 50+ years. It is run solely by volunteers and new members are always welcome. The Club’s board and members would like to thank everyone who supports our shows throughout the year, and we wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

Model railroaders at Clubhouse

The Central Wyoming Model Railroad Association will return to the Clubhouse at 1360 N. Center on Jan. 3. We will be re-assembling displays and returning rolling stock to the rails. We will return to our hobby of making running repairs to all scales of rolling stock.

We will hold a Business Meeting on Jan. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse where we will evaluate our efforts in 2022. The agenda will include the retention/election of Officers, travel plans for the Group, projects, current roster and goals.

We will make available a current phone list of the Officers after that Meeting.

There is no entry fee and we invite all to visit us and exchange ideas. Bring your own equipment and run a long train on the layout. Bring your camera as well. You will be welcome to run our trains as well.

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper. Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills.

Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees. Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org