Town Crier: Clubs

Doll collectors club sets meetings

The Casper Doll Collectors Club will be meeting on Saturday, May 14 at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Wyoming Senior Center, 1831 4th St. This is an organization for people with an interest in collecting dolls or doll related toys with participation in and service to our club and its charities. For information call Janet Field 234-4044

OCAC Cars & Coffee

The Oil Capitol Auto Club (OCAC) is happy to announce the upcoming 2022 Saturday morning Cars & Coffee gatherings.

The events are held at City Brew east side in Casper (across from Home Depot). Coffee and conversation begin at 8:00 a.m. each Saturday morning. Bring your ‘show car’ for all to admire. All car enthusiasts are welcome to participate – this is an open event sponsored by OCAC. The public is welcome to stop by and enjoy viewing some of the area’s pride and joy vehicles.

The support of City Brew eastside for facilitating these very enjoyable events is greatly appreciated – as is their superb coffee and delicious morning taste treats.

The Cars & Coffee gatherings will start on Saturday, May 7 and run through Saturday, Sept. 24. For information, contact Ken Lantta, KDL@vcn.com, 307-267-2181.

Antique club events

The Casper Antique and Collector’s Club (CACC) is celebrating its 50th year being active in Casper, and providing financial support of Wyoming museums and other non-profits by sponsoring Super Flea Markets and Antique Shows.

The Club’s next Super Flea Market will be on May 7 and 8 at the Fairgrounds Industrial Building. Contracts have been provided to vendors. If you are interested in participating, please contact Ruth at 235-3141. Mark your calendar to attend this show!

Rick Young, with the Fort Caspar Museum, will make a presentation on the Historic Downtown Casper Addition being planned at the museum. The program will be presented on April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center, 1831 East 4th Street during the Club’s general meeting.

The CACC is a non-profit organization run completely by volunteers.

Model railroaders back at clubhouse

We held an in-person Business Meeting on March 26 and installed a new President, Kurt Brown. So, the phone numbers to reach us will change to Kurt 277-0462. The other two numbers stay the same: Harry 235-4950 and Homer 266-6439.

Our doors are still open on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays from Noon to 4:00 p.m. We offer the opportunity for visitors to actually run a train. We will try to get the locos that visitors bring if it fails to operate. We offer installation helps for DCC electronics, and general maintenance. After all it is fun to run trains not just look at them.

We accept donations of unwanted items and find homes for them, sometimes on our layouts. We encourage participation while running the trains in that horns and whistles can be engaged. The lights can be turned on and off as well.

Our Clubhouse is located at 1356 N. Center St. Drive north at the ex-Roosevelt School building and go across the speed bump but stop at the pastel green building with the maroon doors and the picture of one of our locomotives atop those yellow sign posts. If you end up in the River you went 1/2 block too far.

We thank all of the residents of this area for their continued support. Who would we be able to show our model railroads to if we were ignored? So come and visit us.

We hope that the restrictions imposed by the COVID bugs will allow us to resume some meetings this year. Reach President Kurt Brown at 307-235-4950, Treasurer Harry Buhler at 307-235-4950 and Secretary Homer Whitlock at 307-266-6439.

Stammtisch meets monthly

The Casper German Stammtisch will meet monthly at 6 p.m. at Gruner Brothers Brewery on April 21, and May 19.

Our Stammtisch, which started in 2003, is an informal no-host gathering for everyone who is interested in most things German and German-American from history to cars, food, holidays, and so much more. Both English and German are spoken.

Hope you’ll join us! Contact Margo Perry at 307-265-3696

Casper Garden Club meetings set

Casper Garden Club meets the third Saturday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Casper Senior Center. Educational program offering friendship and fellowship. Member of the Wyoming Federation of Gardeners.

Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor

Every Wednesday, the Central Wyoming Quilts of Valor is welcoming all quilters and long arm quilters. Crossroads Quilters is a local chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation. We meet at the VFW on Bryan Stock Trail in Caper from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays to make quilts, which are awarded to military service members and veterans touched by war. Fabric, batting and quilting are provided.

If you have served, or know someone who has served, please contact Jenny Vass at 307-259-8321 or Cyndi Adams at 307-262-2701 to be awarded in Quilt of Valor.

We are also looking for new members and re-welcoming old members — especially people who sew.

Toastmasters info

Toastmaster Clubs in Casper are recruiting for new members.

Why Join Toastmasters?

Improve your presentation, communication and leadership skills by joining a Toastmasters Club in Casper.

Toastmasters offer a continuous learning forum for you to practice your public speaking, leadership, and organizational skills. Toastmasters can open doors in your personal and professional life. You will learn in a self-paced atmosphere of fun and fellowship.

Who Joins Toastmasters?

You’ll discover a wide variety of members ranging from those who have never before delivered a presentation to an audience… to professional speakers, salespeople, attorneys, teachers, and retirees.

Toastmasters really is for everyone because, when it comes to communication and leadership skills, there’s ALWAYS room to grow.

How to Join a Casper Toastmaster Club:

PIONEER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 97 (first and third Wednesday from Noon-1:00) kevin@wyocpa.com

MORNING TOUR TOASTMASTERS CLUB 2503 (first and third Mondays, 6:30 a.m. – 7:40 p.m.) shaunagibbs0@gmail.com or MaryAnn 307 262-5539

PATHFINDER TOASTMASTERS CLUB 8503 (second and fourth Mondays, 6:15 p.m. – 7:30) swhitfield19@msn.com or Steve 307 235-2956

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: www.toastmasters.org

